MAFS UK 2025 drama as couple who made it to Final Vows now "hate each other"

1 November 2025, 10:00

Bailey and Rebecca pictured together looking shocked and April and Nelly together.
A TikTok creator shared a video claiming two MAFS spoilers. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

It's been reported that a MAFS UK 2025 couple made it to Final Vows but now "hate each other", here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we pass the halfway mark of Married At First Sight UK, rumours have started swirling about the outcomes of the couples. Now, there's been a shocking claim that one couple made it to final vows but split after the show ended.

When the cast joined the show, they were required to sign NDA's and contracts to prevent them from leaking any spoilers before the episodes aired. However, this doesn't mean MAFS fan aren't able to seek out or find theories, exclusives, and anonymous tips offs online.

Now, a TikTok creator has posted a video speaking about alleged spoilers she's been told - from an anonymous source claiming to knows one of the cast members. So grab your popcorn and get comfy, you're not ready for these rumours.

MAFS UK 2025 cast promo image.
Spoilers are alleged to be revealed in the final episodes. Picture: E4

In the TikTok, the creator reported there’s a couple who will make it all the way to Final Vows, but things turned sour for them after the show.

They claimed: "There is a couple on here, a couple I think we really like, they make it through to the end of the show. However, then they find out that one of them was on a dating app the whole time and now they hate each other."

The creator has claimed they know who is involved, but they “don’t want to get them into trouble.”

MAFS fans were quick to comment their theories on the post, one commented: "I reckon Rebecca and Bailey. They don’t follow each other 🥲."

Another penned: "I think it's Leah, there’re some rumours saying that she already had a girl outside."

Leah and Leigh on their MAFS wedding day
Leah and Leigh on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

One groom who's dating profile was already exposed is Divarni. Before he and Julia-Ruth had officially left the dating experiment, as per the episode airing, Divarni broke a major show rule.

This is because he exposed his relationship status after a fan spotted his Hinge profile and posted it on TikTok.

A MAFS fan posted a screenshot of Divarni's Hinge profile on TikTok, with “Things didn’t work out with Julia-Ruth then…” written across it.

While the whole profile isn't shown, one of Divarni's prompts appears to be "This year I really want to...travel more." Many fans even claimed they had previously matched with him on the app, while others suggested he was also active on the dating app Raya.

As the show is still airing, we're unable to confirm if the claims by the TikTok creator are true, so for now these are all just rumours.

