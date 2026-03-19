MAFS expert John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling after terminal cancer diagnosis

MAFS Australia's John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling amid terminal cancer update. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's John Aiken shared an emotional tribute for Mel Schilling.

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In February, relationship expert Mel Schilling revealed that after twelve years on the show, across both the UK and Australian version, she was leaving Married at First Sight for good.

At the time the TV personality, who has battled cancer since 2023, mentioned that she was leaving the show so she could spend time focusing on her health and family.

A month later she went on to announce that she'd actually been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. As soon as the new broke, past MAFS contestants, her colleagues and fans of the show rushed to share their support.

Now, in a moving statement, fellow relationship expert John Aiken has shown an outpouring love as he steps in as her replacement on the upcoming series of MAFS UK.

Mel Schilling announced she had terminal cancer via Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Before the latest episode of MAFS Australia series 13 aired in the UK (Wednesday 19th), a video of John was played out on E4.

In the video, he earnestly told viewers: "Since Mel made her announcement, MAFS fans across the world have come together in a way that has been truly moving.

"The incredible outpouring of love, and support from every corner of the globe, is a testament to the woman we all know and admire.

"I'm here in the UK, stepping in to support the team, on Married At First Sight, but like all of you, my heart is with our dear colleague and friend, as she focuses on her health."

John Aiken pays tribute to MAFS' Mel Schilling after cancer news

He continued: "We've always known Mel to be a woman of incredible grace and kindness, but the way she's allowed us all in with such honesty during this time has truly reinforced why she is so loved.

"To us, Mel isn't just a colleague, she is family, our thoughts and our love continue to be with Mel, Gareth and Maddie. We love you Mel."

When Mel shared the news of her terminal condition, she explained that after originally being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, but by 2024 the cancer had metastasised and she had nodules found in her lungs.

The mum-of-one underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was feeling optimistic as she was set to begin a "groundbreaking clinical trial" this March. Sadly, over Christmas she started to experience "blinding headaches" and was told the cancer had spread to the left side of her brain.

"Despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do," she bravely shared.

She ended her statement saying that she didn't know how long left she had.

John shared a tribute for Mel after she announced she was leaving MAFS. Picture: Instagram

When Mel first announced that she was leaving MAFS, John had shared a post celebrating ten years of working with her.

He wrote: "Mel - I have long admired your resilience, warmth, expertise, kindness and strength, and I have loved and cherished our close friendship both on and off set.

"You are one of the key reasons for the massive success of this show and you’ll be greatly missed by myself and all of the amazing MAFS family."

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