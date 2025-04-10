MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photo from before show

10 April 2025, 17:29

MAFS Australia fans can't get over how different Lauren Hall looks in an old resurfaced photo.
MAFS Australia fans can't get over how different Lauren Hall looks in an old resurfaced photo. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Old photos of MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall have resurfaced and fans can’t get over how different she looks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lauren Hall certainly entered Married at First Sight Australia with a bang earlier this year, as she wasted no time laying out her criteria for a husband and revealing that she thinks she was "born in the wrong decade".

But while Lauren has received plenty of social media attention for some questionable things she's said on the show (aka her love of the word 'bogan') now an old 'unrecognisable' photo of her as resurfaced.

Of course, the photo has led to almost immediate speculation that Lauren has had work done, with some suggesting the bride has had filler and botox.

While Lauren hasn’t directly addressed whether she’s had any work done, fans can't get over just how different she looks.

Read more: What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

Lauren Hall and Clint Rice on MAFS Australia 2025.
Lauren Hall and Clint Rice on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

The resurfaced photo, which was shared by a fan who found it on Facebook, shows a young and smiley Lauren but with seemingly less full lips and cheeks.

While the photo does appear to show Lauren with a bit of a different look, it is also worth bearing in mind Lauren was a lot younger in the given photo.

And in reaction to a second old photo of Lauren, which was shared on Reddit, one fan wrote: “That is insane she look so different.”

Another simply said: “Doesn’t even look like her.”

But one user claimed to know Lauren and insisted that Lauren’s face hadn't changed that much, as they said: “Wait I know this girl, and the face comments are mean she has had filler but her face has always been naturally on the fuller side. She has had filler which I have no idea why but honestly her face isn’t too dissimilar to what it is naturally.”

One Facebook user also said: "Just looks younger!"

The old photo of Lauren (left) and a recent photo (right).
The old photo of Lauren (left) and a recent photo (right). Picture: Facebook/Instagram

Lauren has gained a reputation for herself as one of the most controversial brides on this year’s MAFS Australia with her lack of filter and love of the insult 'boganic'.

Unfortunately for the self-professed lover of old school romance, Lauren's time in the experiment got off to a bad start when her marriage to groom Eliot Donovan fell apart after just two days on the show.

She later got the chance to re-enter the experiment with new partner Clint Rice, but despite rejoining the experiment, she hasn’t managed to make the best impression on the rest of the brides so far.

During the show's couple’s retreat, Lauren joined the rest of the brides for a girls’ night. However, she ended up leaving them feeling insulted after she suggested she didn’t care about their opinions on her relationship with Clint before later telling the producers that she thought they were just "bogans".

