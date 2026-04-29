MAFS Australia's UK finish date isn't far away now

29 April 2026, 11:56

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK
MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 returned to our screens in March but how long is it on for and what is the official finish date? Here's the TV show details.

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MAFS Australia 2026 has kept us more than entertained in recent months thanks to the never-ending drama from "vulgar" jokes to texting scandals.

But now, as one of the longest running reality TV shows, many fans are looking to when it finishes in the UK as we see just how long these Married At First Sight couples have to work on their romances before heading into the big wide world.

From David and Alissa to Rachel and Steven and even Bec and Danny, everyone is anticipating those important Final Vows, ready to see what couples are still together.

So when does MAFS Australia finish in the UK? And when did it start? Here's all the viewing details you need to know.

MAFS couple Stella and Filip remained one of the strongest couples of the series
MAFS couple Stella and Filip remained one of the strongest couples of the series. Picture: Channel 9

When does MAFS Australia finish in the UK?

The official end week hasn't been confirmed by E4 yet but we can make a logical guess that Married At First Sight Australia will finish around May 14th.

Once the Home Stays week is over, the brides and grooms still have the Grass Is Greener change plus their Final Vows to exchange.

Following that, UK viewers will also be treated to the reunion dinner party as well as final commitment ceremony pretty quickly.

MAFS finished airing in Australia on April 14th.

MAFS couple Chris and Sam crumbled just before Final Vows
MAFS couple Chris and Sam crumbled just before Final Vows. Picture: Channel 9

When did MAFS Australia 2026 start in the UK?

As one of the country's favourite reality TV shows, fans were on the countdown to the 9th March, 2026 start date.

New episodes have aired every Monday-Thursday since meaning the show has an approximate run time of nine weeks.

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