MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

27 February 2026, 15:13

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.
Meet MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job and who he married on the show.

Known for his directness and very strong opinions, intruder groom Tyson Gordon is looking for a loyal woman on Married At First Sight Australia - but she can't have green hair or "woke" views, or she can find the exit door.

In his early 20s Tyson got married to a Mormon woman from Utah; however, their marriage ended after she moved to Australia. Having been single for six years, he wants a wife who embraces traditional values, so experts matched him with Stephanie Marshall.

This MAFS groom is regimented, conservative, and unafraid to stand by his beliefs, even when they're polarising - which we're sure will create some unmissable drama among the other couples. So, as we watch Tyson's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

Tyson pictured posing.
Tyson likes to take charge in relationships. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon?

The MAFS groom is 30 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon from?

Tyson hails from Gold Coast in Queensland.

What is MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon's job?

He buys, flips, and sells properties as a property investor.

He's a former soldier, having served six years in the army, which instilled discipline and structure in him.

Stephanie and Tyson pictured at their reception.
The divide between Stephanie and Tyson grew at the reception. Picture: Nine

Who did Tyson marry on MAFS Australia?

Tyson married Stephanie on the show. When Stephanie started walking down the aisle he immediately declared that she gave off "woke vibes" and their marriage was doomed. And if that wasn't bad enough, Tyson was disappointed to learn she was two years older than him, as he desired a wife in her mid-20s.

Although the pair shared traditional values, it was at their reception that Stephanie realised his views were perhaps too extreme for her, describing his energy as "overbearing".

Unsurprisingly, the evening ended on Tyson reinforcing what he wanted in a wife, saying: "There's nothing better than a woman that's submissive."

What is MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @tysongordonn

