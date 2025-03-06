MAFS Australia's Tim called out by his own groomsman over way he treated Katie

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by former friend over awful reaction towards Katie. Picture: Nine/E4

By Katie Smith

"I was literally gobsmacked with what came out of his mouth when he got pulled aside by the producer."

If you were massively put off by Married At First Sight Australia's groom Tim's awful behaviour towards bride Katie on their wedding day, you weren't the only one... Tim's groomsman (and now former friend) has revealed he was left "gobsmacked" by what Tim said to producers about Katie after the awkward wedding.

Tim Gromie, 38, married Katie Johnston, 37, in the new season of MAFS Australia and it's safe to say that things didn't go well as bubbly Katie hoped they would. After meeting at the altar, Tim (despite claiming to have an "open mind") became immediately closed off towards Katie.

He initially told the camera that he didn't feel a "spark" but later complained to producers that Katie was "totally not what I wanted". "I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette," he said, completely dismissing Katie's personality.

Tim's harsh comments towards Katie continued into their honeymoon and Australian viewers immediately called him out when it first aired back in January. Turns out, so did his friends...

Tim rejected Katie on their wedding day because she was 'not what he asked for'. Picture: Nine

Luke Stapleton, who was one of Tim's groomsman during the televised wedding, spoke to the So Dramatic! podcast and spilled all the behind-the-scenes details about what Tim was like on the day and what actually happened.

Before diving into the details about Tim's comments towards Katie, Luke clarified that he and Tim had a falling out "not too long after the show had filmed" and that he hasn't actually spoken to him for months.

Prior to Tim appearing on the show, Luke said that he genuinely believed that Tim was a "genuine" person and that he was on the show for the right reasons.

But he then went on to say that the whole thing was "handled far from how it should have been" by Tim.

Clarifying any debate about the way Tim was edited in the episode, Luke said: "Yes, things were cut-and-paste. But what was said, was said, and it was said in the context he delivered it."

"The worst one – because I didn't see it actually on the day of filming – was when he called the producer aside and was like 'What the f---, this is not what I want, I'm embarrassed'."

Luke went on to add: "I was literally gobsmacked with what came out of his mouth when he got pulled aside by the producer. I was shattered for her, I thought she was hilarious."

Luke went on to share that Tim's friends actually had to remind him that he was "giving producers the fuel for the fire" with his behaviour.

He also added that it was hard to watch when Tim told producers that he had been "stitched up".

Tim's groomsman Luke has revealed the truth behind his awkward wedding to Katie. Picture: Nine/E4

"What you saw, from him making that decision, the only thing they spoke was literally what you saw on camera," he continued. "They did the vows, they walked down the aisle but then they got taken their separate ways instantly."

"There wasn't even any general chit chat, it was just, he looked at her and made up his mind."

Luke also revealed that he got a call from Tim shortly after the wedding where he explained his side of things and sought advice on what he should do next.

Luke said: "Dude, it's not working out for you. You're already concerned about your career going on to the show, my advice is just bail."

He also shared that Tim has apparently since lost his job as a primary school PE teacher following his stint on the show. "I had heard on the grapevine that he had already lost his job prior to this even airing," he said.

"I'm not 100% sure but I know what where he was working was already concerned. I think it was more the union that was basically saying, 'Don't do it. As a teacher, we're advising you not to.'"

Tim even refused to pose with or put an arm around Katie during their wedding photos. Picture: Nine/E4

Tim has since deleted his social media and has also reportedly refused to do any interviews or discuss his time on the show.

During the interview, Luke also added that he has no doubt people will watch the show and see Katie for the catch she truly is.

"I think good things will come for her," he said. "But not so much for Tim."

