MAFS Australia's Steve's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
23 February 2026, 21:56
Who is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell? Here's everything you need to know including his age and job to who he married on the show.
Meet Married At First Sight Australia groom Steve Powell, a silver fox who is hoping to find his forever person on the show.
Reflecting on his past relationships, Steve admitted he's been selfish, putting his own wants and needs above those of his partners. Now, heʼs looking for a sociable woman who enjoys going out and the simple luxuries of life, which is why he was matched with leasing manager Rebecca Zukowski.
Although he has been described as a "chill guy", people close to him have shared their concern that he’s not ready for MAFS and all the drama that comes with it. So, as we watch Steve's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...
The MAFS groom is 50 years old.
Steve hails from Victoria.
He works as a creative director in the hospitality industry.
Over the years, he has flipped many pubs and hospitality venues, which has allowed him to run his own schedule.
Steve married Rebecca on the show. Sparks were flying on their wedding day, as the pair felt an instant connection with each other. In his first impression, Steve admitted she was "beautiful" and happily told cameras: "She seems warm, a beautiful energy. I'm really happy."
Once the two exchanged rings and shared their first kiss as a married couple, they enjoyed an intimate reception. At the end of the evening, Rebecca told cameras: "I can't believe how happy I am right now."
You can follow him here: @steverpowell