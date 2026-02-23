MAFS Australia's Steve's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Steve Powell. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell? Here's everything you need to know including his age and job to who he married on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meet Married At First Sight Australia groom Steve Powell, a silver fox who is hoping to find his forever person on the show.

Reflecting on his past relationships, Steve admitted he's been selfish, putting his own wants and needs above those of his partners. Now, heʼs looking for a sociable woman who enjoys going out and the simple luxuries of life, which is why he was matched with leasing manager Rebecca Zukowski.

Although he has been described as a "chill guy", people close to him have shared their concern that he’s not ready for MAFS and all the drama that comes with it. So, as we watch Steve's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

Read more: MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits the show in emotional statement

Steve is ready to find his forever person. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell?

The MAFS groom is 50 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell from?

Steve hails from Victoria.

What is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell's job?

He works as a creative director in the hospitality industry.

Over the years, he has flipped many pubs and hospitality venues, which has allowed him to run his own schedule.

Steve and Rebecca both felt an instant connection. Picture: Nine

Who did Steve marry on MAFS Australia?

Steve married Rebecca on the show. Sparks were flying on their wedding day, as the pair felt an instant connection with each other. In his first impression, Steve admitted she was "beautiful" and happily told cameras: "She seems warm, a beautiful energy. I'm really happy."

Once the two exchanged rings and shared their first kiss as a married couple, they enjoyed an intimate reception. At the end of the evening, Rebecca told cameras: "I can't believe how happy I am right now."

What is MAFS Australia's Steve Powell's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @steverpowell

Read more MAFS news here: