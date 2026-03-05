MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

5 March 2026, 12:31

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.
Meet MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall? Here's everything you need to know from her age and job to who she married on the show.

Having never experienced a serious adult relationship before, Married At First Sight Australia intruder bride Stephanie Marshall is ready to embrace the experiment and find her happily ever after.

Ideally, Stephanie would be matched with a businessman who shares her conservative values and desire for success. That's why the experts paired her with Tyson Gordon who embraces traditional and conservative values.

Stephanie is clear that she isn't just looking for a relationship for companionship - it's about building something meaningful together in all aspects of life. So, as we watch Stephanie's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about her...

Stephanie pictured posing on a balcony.
Stephanie has never had a serious adult relationship. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall?

MAFS intruder bride Stephanie Marshall is 32 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall from?

Stephanie Marshall is from Queensland, Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall's job?

Stephanie Marshall works as a real estate agent.

In a recent public street interview, Stephanie revealed that last year she made an eye-watering $680,000 from selling property, which is roughly £350,000.

Stephanie and Tyson pictured at their wedding.
When Stephanie walked down the aisle Tyson said she gave off "woke vibes". Picture: Nine

Who did Stephanie marry on MAFS Australia?

Stephanie Marshall married Tyson Gordon on the show. Aside from claiming the marriage was doomed and saying she gave off "woke vibes" at first glance, Tyson also had an issue with her age.

He remarked to the cameras: "Look, I asked for someone younger. She's 32 and I'm not too happy about that. I was essentially hoping to get a wife in their mid-20s. Having﻿ someone older than me, it just feels weird."

Although they both valued traditional values, as the day progressed, Stephanie seemed to realise his views were perhaps too extreme for her. By the end of the day, she admitted that she was "totally freaking out".

What is MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @stephaniekatemarshall

