MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Stella Mick. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick? Here's everything you need to know including her age and job to who she married on the show.

Married At First Sight Australia viewers should be ready, as Stella Mick is a straight-talking "rebel" bride who reportedly isn't afraid to share "her thoughts" during the experiment.

Stella is very traditional in her views, believing her husband should be the protector and provider for the family. That's why experts matched her with Filip Gregov, who shares similar family values.

Her friends describe her as a "good soul", who is actually more emotional and sensitive than she first appears. So, as we follow along Stella's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Stella is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick?

She is 32 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick from?

Born and raised in Lithuania, Stella moved to Australia nine years ago and now lives in New South Wales.

What is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's job?

The MAFS bride works as an eyelash and brow specialist.

Stella married Filip on the show. Picture: Nine

Who did Stella marry on MAFS Australia?

Stella married Filip on the show. In her vows, she reflected on the challenges she's faced moving to Australia nearly a decade ago. This impressed not Filip but his parents, who themselves had moved across the world almost 40 years prior.

There were a few red flags for Stella's friends especially after Filip rejected a Lithuanian wedding ritual because he has been sober for two years. Despite their concerns, the pair seemed smitten with one another.

What is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @mickstella_

