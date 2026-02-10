MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

10 February 2026, 16:46

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.
Meet MAFS Australia's Stella Mick. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick? Here's everything you need to know including her age and job to who she married on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia viewers should be ready, as Stella Mick is a straight-talking "rebel" bride who reportedly isn't afraid to share "her thoughts" during the experiment.

Stella is very traditional in her views, believing her husband should be the protector and provider for the family. That's why experts matched her with Filip Gregov, who shares similar family values.

Her friends describe her as a "good soul", who is actually more emotional and sensitive than she first appears. So, as we follow along Stella's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Stella pictured posing with a pink background.
Stella is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick?

She is 32 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick from?

Born and raised in Lithuania, Stella moved to Australia nine years ago and now lives in New South Wales.

What is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's job?

The MAFS bride works as an eyelash and brow specialist.

Stella and Filip pictured at the altar together.
Stella married Filip on the show. Picture: Nine

Who did Stella marry on MAFS Australia?

Stella married Filip on the show. In her vows, she reflected on the challenges she's faced moving to Australia nearly a decade ago. This impressed not Filip but his parents, who themselves had moved across the world almost 40 years prior.

There were a few red flags for Stella's friends especially after Filip rejected a Lithuanian wedding ritual because he has been sober for two years. Despite their concerns, the pair seemed smitten with one another.

What is MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @mickstella_

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton.

MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

Hot On Capital

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Love Island

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Love Island

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

Love Island

A brand new F1 podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player

New Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' is coming to Global Player

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Love Island

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott

Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

Love Island

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?

Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Love Island

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Love Island

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Love Island

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Duo go public at Super Bowl

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

More TV & Entertainment News

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night

Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

Love Island

Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death

Who dies in Bridgerton? Author hints at "heart-wrenching" death in season 4

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Steven Danyluk's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured at his wedding.

MAFS Australia's Steven's age, job, rock band and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay

MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job and everything we know