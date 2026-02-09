MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal's? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to his reality TV past.

Known to live life in the fast lane, Married At First Sight Australia groom Scott McCristal is ready to switch gears and settle down with his "forever woman".

The self described "workaholic" has every second of his day planned out, leaving little room for a relationship, which has left him feeling "lonely". That's why experts matched with disability support worker Gia Fleur, who, like Scott, is ready to settle down.

Despite a boisterous and confident personality, Scott is a big softie at heart who hopes he can build a future with his wife. So, as we follow along Scott's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about him...

Scott is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Scott?

The MAFS groom is 33 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Scott from?

Scott hails from Queensland.

What is MAFS Australia's Scott's job?

He is a business owner who runs multiple companies, determined to build an empire and live a luxury lifestyle.

Scott appeared on Holey Moley in 2021. Picture: Seven

What TV shows has MAFS Australia's Scott been on?

Scott is somewhat of a reality TV veteran as he’s previously appeared on Million Dollar Island, Blind Date and Holey Mole.

In a 2018 interview with The Courier Mail, Scott confessed that he wanted to have "fame", saying: "My dream goal is to do TV and movies. It’s the most fun thing to do."

Who did Scott marry on MAFS Australia?

Scott married Gia in a romantic beachside ceremony, and the pair instantly hit it off. Gia even said after the ceremony that she felt "good" about the match.

Their first blip came at the reception, when Gia’s uncle revealed she has a daughter. While Gia feared it might “scare him away", Scott revealed he had dated women with children before and was open to being a stepfather.

Scott and Gia had an instant connection. Picture: Nine

What is MAFS Australia's Scott's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @scott_mccristal

