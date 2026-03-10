MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job and who he married on the show.

Move over Mr Darcy, Sam Stanton is here, a Married At First Sight Australia intruder groom who is ready to find his happily ever after.

Sam is looking for a husband who is masculine, emotionally mature, fit and who loves the outdoors. That's why the experts matched him with Chris Robinson, who perfectly fits what he's looking for.

This MAFS groom has had two meaningful relationships in the past, but both ended due to distance. Now he prefers a slow burn relationship, as he likes to build a strong connection before anything physical happens.

So, as we watch Sam's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

Sam is inspired by his parent's loving relationship. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton?

The MAFS groom is 34 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton from?

Sam resides in Adelaide, located in South Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton's job?

He owns a cycle spin studio.

After spending time in the US, he was inspired by its dynamic fitness culture and brought that energy back to Adelaide.

Sam and Chris had an instant spark on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Who did Sam marry on MAFS Australia?

Sam married Chris on the show. At the altar, the pair instantly connected, as Sam gushed: "I think there's a spark for sure. I'm really obsessed with his eyes, he's really handsome."

The good times continued at their reception; however, Chris was nervous to share he's about to become a father twice. He is expecting one child via a surrogate and another as ﻿a donor father to his friends.

By the end of the night, Chris still hadn't shared his fatherhood news with Sam, as he realised it's "not the right time to tell him".

What is MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @sammystants

