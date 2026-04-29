MAFS Australia's Sam regrets this one moment during an unaired scene before Home Stays

MAFS groom Sam has admitted he's disappointed in himself over this one particular moment. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia groom Sam has reflected over an interaction with husband Chris that happened right before they split.

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Chris and Sam's relationship sadly began to crumble on Married At First Sight Australia during Feed Back week despite a little extra help from their cast mates and the experts.

Matters for the MAFS 2026 couple continued to spiral as Sam found his partner to be abrupt, defensive and even capable of "gaslighting" while Chris struggled to understand what he was really apologising for.

Since the couple confirmed they had split on the show following Home Stays week, where they really couldn't see eye-to-eye, plenty of unaired footage from their relationship has now aired and for Sam, there's one moment he really regrets.

Following the commitment ceremony where Chris blindsided his husband and chose to leave, Sam has admitted an interaction between them, which wasn't shown on TV, should have gone very differently.

MAFS groom Sam struggled to work on his relationship during Home Stays week. Picture: Channel 9

Speaking to Channel Nine, Sam said: "I remember, I turned to him and said something like, ‘It’s going to be OK, you’re going to get to go home, you have a few days to reset, we’ll try next week’."

But while he reassured Chris, Sam admits it's not what he should have done but instead, defended himself.

"I should have just been like, ‘Yes, Chris, see what I’ve been dealing with, you need to sort it out. You’ve just been told off for an hour by the experts’," he added.

"The empathy in me went to comforting Chris. It validated him as the victim and that wasn’t productive for him, and it wasn’t productive for me."

Sam admitted he found it incredibly hurtful that partner Chris was so quick to give up on their relationship.

This MAFS couple have been particularly hurt by unseen footage of one another since the experiment ended as it was also revealed Chris said some incredibly mean things about Sam and his living situation.

Following a discussion about their relationship at the dinner party, Sam was unaware that Chris and Gia went on a rant to camera and said: "Sam, you just lost the best thing that ever f------ happened to you.

"You share accommodation with three other people and you don't pay for dinner. I've paid for every single f------ dinner. And he was all about coupons too."

MAFS couple Chris and Sam began to crumble during Feed Back week. Picture: Channel 9

After watching the footage Sam revealed he was really "hurt" and went on to explain he lived with his best friend and that he actually purchased all the groceries for the couple during the experiment.

He finished: "I just think Chris can't be wrong. He can't be called out for his behaviour."

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