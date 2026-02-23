MAFS Australia's Rebecca's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

On Air Now
Who is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski? Here's everything you need to know including her age and job to who she married on the show.
Married At First Sight Australia fans should get their popcorn ready, as bride Rebecca Zukowski has been described as "wild" and was even overheard "yelling on her balcony between takes".
Mum-of-one Rebecca is now an empty-nester who is ready to put herself first and find love again. She is a sucker for a silver fox who oozes confidence and enjoys the finer things in life, so the experts matched her with Steve Powell.
The no-nonsense bride admitted she finds dating apps difficult, often struggling to move past ridiculous dating app photos or prompts. So, as we follow along Rebecca's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...
The MAFS bride is 51 years old.
She is from Victoria, a state in southeast Australia.
Rebecca works as a leasing manager.
Rebecca married Steve on the show, and the pair had an instant connection. During Steve's vows, he revealed he liked the "finer things in life", which was music to Rebecca's ears.
He said: ""So I hope you enjoy food, great company and a glass of wine or two or three, or we could just have the bottle."
After sealing their marriage with a kiss, the connection only grew stronger at their wedding reception, as Rebecca was happy to hear how Steve was close to his four daughters.
You can follow her here: @becky.jz