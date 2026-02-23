MAFS Australia's Rebecca's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

23 February 2026, 21:55

MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski promo image and pictured posing.
Meet MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski? Here's everything you need to know including her age and job to who she married on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia fans should get their popcorn ready, as bride Rebecca Zukowski has been described as "wild" and was even overheard "yelling on her balcony between takes".

Mum-of-one Rebecca is now an empty-nester who is ready to put herself first and find love again. She is a sucker for a silver fox who oozes confidence and enjoys the finer things in life, so the experts matched her with Steve Powell.

The no-nonsense bride admitted she finds dating apps difficult, often struggling to move past ridiculous dating app photos or prompts. So, as we follow along Rebecca's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Rebecca pictured with her son Austin.
Rebecca is a mum to a son named Austin. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski?

The MAFS bride is 51 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski from?

She is from Victoria, a state in southeast Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski's job?

Rebecca works as a leasing manager.

Rebecca and Steve pictured at the altar together.
Rebecca and Steve had an instant connection at the altar. Picture: Nine

Who did Rebecca marry on MAFS Australia?

Rebecca married Steve on the show, and the pair had an instant connection. During Steve's vows, he revealed he liked the "finer things in life", which was music to Rebecca's ears.

He said: ""So I hope you enjoy food, great company and a glass of wine or two or three, or we could just have the bottle."

After sealing their marriage with a kiss, the connection only grew stronger at their wedding reception, as Rebecca was happy to hear how Steve was close to his four daughters.

What is MAFS Australia's Rebecca Zukowski's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @becky.jz

