MAFS Australia - The real reason Joel and Juliette were so loved up at the Couple's Retreat

MAFS couple Juliette and Joel turned their relationship around for the Couple's Retreat. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Joel and Juliette were a bride and groom at war during the latest MAFS dinner party but all seemed to have been forgotten when they arrived at the famous Couple's Retreat. Here's exactly what happened off camera.

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Married At first Sight Australia fans were expecting drama and fireworks when newlywed couple Joel and Juliette arrived at the famous Couple's Retreat this series.

Following an explosive dinner party between the husband and wife, where Juliette said she'd rather be in a relationship with his teddy bear than him (amongst many other hurtful comments), it was fair to say this couple had zero chance of surviving in their relationship.

However, viewers, as well as their fellow MAFS contestants, were shocked when they arrived hand in hand to their latest challenge. There were embraces, pecks and a lot of affection. So what exactly changed?

With just days between the dinner party and the couples all jetting off to their countryside retreat, it seems Joel and Juliette made a conscious effort with one another.

Juliette and Joel were a couple in crisis on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Talking to the Daily Mail Australia, Juliette revealed there were a lot of unaired scenes from that weekend where she and husband Joel really focused on their connection.

She said: "We went out on a date. It was meant to be a couple of beers. We hit four different pubs. We spent hours with each other. And that was the first time we had a real passionate kiss. And it was giddy and excited and silly, and that’s what you missed out seeing – that side of us.”

Confirming the details, Joel spoke about his side of events and said: "We went pub crawling on Friday and we met Scott and Gia at the pub that night. Julia and I went back to the apartment, and we were hooking up a bit and getting a bit closer."

And the effort with one another didn't end there as Joel and Juliette added they also had a romantic movie night on the Sunday before heading off to the retreat.

Juliette explained: "We were connecting really well. So, when we went on the retreat, we were all cuddled up, kissy-wissy, giggly. And everyone was like, ‘What the hell?'"

The pair entered the MAFS Australia experiment as one of the bombshell couples four weeks into the show.

On their wedding day, Juliette struggled with Joel's theatrical ways but after a one-to-one chat, they managed to go on their honeymoon happy.

However, moving into the apartments, and a resurfaced video of Joel on the drums, pushed Juliette over the edge leading to her explosive outbursts and moving apartments.

Elsewhere at the retreat, Bec finds herself centre of the drama after a 'vulgar' joke towards Rachel and Steven's relationship goes horribly wrong.

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