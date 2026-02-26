MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more

26 February 2026, 07:00

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.
Meet MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae? Here's everything you need to know from her age and job to who she married on the show and her TikTok account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surrounded by married and engaged friends, series 13 'intruder bride' Juliette Chae is ready to settle down and hopes Married At First Sight Australia will help her secure her happily ever after.

After being single for four years, Juliette has tried to find love. So far, she's fallen in love twice and even told a guy she loved him on a second date - only to be ghosted the next day. Now she's hoping to find her equally eccentric soulmate, and with that in mind, the experts matched her with Joel Moses.

Juliette knows she can be possessive and overly invested, but she hopes the MAFS experience will help her grow into the best version of herself in a relationship. So, as we follow along Juliette's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Juliette pictured posing.
Juliette. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae?

The MAFS bride is 27 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae from?

She is from Victoria, a state in southeast Australia. But there's more than meet the eye with Juliette as she not only has Lebanese, Maltese and Egyptian heritage, she grew up in Singapore before moving to Melbourne to finish high school.

What is MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae's job?

Juliette works as a receptionist at a real estate firm and is currently studying for her certificate to sell property.

Juliette and Joel pictured at their wedding.
Juliette married Joel on the show. Picture: Nine

Who did Juliette marry on MAFS Australia?

Juliette married Joel on the show, and let's just say the wedding was a little awkward, to say the least.

Before the pair shared their vows, Joel admitted it wasn't his first wedding as he's married his teddy bear. Once Juliette said her vows, Joel shared his, and they were full of one-liners.

He said: "My mother says I'm perfect, but I most certainly disagree. I've actually got many flaws – carpet, tiles, wood, you name it, baby."

Things sadly didn't improve during their reception, as his mum did a speech. After congratulating the couple, she mentioned how Joel was a baby who didn't want to sleep or eat, but once he grew older, he turned into a "gluttonous pig".

What is MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae's TikTok and Instagram?

You can follow her TikTok here: @juliettechae

Juliette's Instagram handle is here: @juliettechae

