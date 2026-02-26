MAFS Australia's Joel's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Joel Moses. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Joel Moses? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job and who he married on the show.

After his last breakup, Joel Moses felt like a "broken man" and underwent an incredible transformation, losing 20 kgs. Now, with his new body, Joel feels finally ready to meet his life partner on Married At First Sight Australia.

Going into the experiment, Joel admitted he "laughs at everything" including himself. So the experts perfectly matched him with receptionist Juliette Chae, who wanted a "goofball" who'll make her laugh.

Being a mummy's boy, Joel credits his single mum for everything, saying she became a "spiritual goddess" in his life. So, as we watch Joel's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

Joel has had only one serious relationship. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Joel Moses?

The MAFS groom is 31 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Joel Moses from?

He lives in Sydney where he was born and raised. With Iraqi heritage, he is a first-generation Australian.

What is MAFS Australia's Joel Moses's job?

Joel works as a model. He describes his former self as a "fat Uber driver", but has since committed many years to improving all aspects of his life.

J﻿oel's vows were full of one-liners which received a mixed reaction. . Picture: Nine

Who did Joel marry on MAFS Australia?

Joel married Juliette at the stunning Sydney Harbour. Joe's wedding vows were full of one-liners, like: "My mother says I'm perfect, but I most certainly disagree. I've actually got many flaws – carpet, tiles, wood, you name it, baby."

He ended his vows by joking, "All Birkenstocks and Crocs must be incinerated immediately!"

After the speeches at the reception, Juliette was struggling to understand Joel's intentions for joining the show. She believed he was treating their wedding as a "joke and a theatrical performance". Ultimately, it seemed the jokes were too much for her as she walked off.

What is MAFS Australia's Joel Moses's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @joel__moses

