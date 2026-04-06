MAFS Australia insider claims Brook tried to issue legal threat to remove toxic scenes

MAFS Australia insider claims Brook tried to issue legal threat to remove toxic scenes. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia's Brook reportedly threatened legal action to block scenes from airing as emails come to light.

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The fallout from that explosive second Dinner Party continues, as insiders claim that Married At First Sight Australia's Brook Crompton tried to issue legal threat to remove the toxic scenes.

Tensions reached boiling point when Brook and Gia Fleur verbally attacked fellow brides Stella Mick and Alissa Fay. Brook told Stella to “get back in her kennel” and “take off your stripper boots”. When Alissa jumped to defend her, she called her a "ratchet idiot."

Although the girls have both issued apologies for their behaviour, accusing producers of "egging on" the situation, it's now come to light how far Brook was willing to go to stop the tense scenes from making it to air.

Brook and Gia turned on their fellow brides. Picture: Nine

According to tabloids, Brook allegedly complained several times to the MAFS production team after the explosive Dinner Party and reportedly grew concerned about how the edit could look.

Late last year, Brook reportedly told Channel 9 in a series of emails: “I was in no state to be filmed while intoxicated. If a participant arrives having consumed alcohol prior to filming, it is the responsibility of production to ensure they’re fit to appear on camera.”

She also claimed that the evening’s events had been “deeply concerning" and that there had been a “lack of appropriate assessment or intervention.”

Brook continued to pursue the matter, later sending the show a cease-and-desist that urged MAFS producers to not air the episode in any form.

The experts were shocked by Brook and Gia's outburst. Picture: Nine

In the production team's response, they revealed they were aware that Brook had brought a bottle of champagne shortly before the dinner party.

However, they reportedly said that their strict “systems and processes” for monitoring contestants and their alcohol intake during filming was not required.

This was because she showed "no clear signs of intoxication” before filming began, nor during an interview before the dinner. They also reportedly advised her to only have two drinks before filming.

Due to this, Brook was told that there would be no change to the show’s normal post-production procedures, so her request was denied.

Alissa was left speechless after Brook's comment. Picture: Nine

But things didn't end there, as the MAFS bride went on to send a follow-up email, that reportedly said: “I understand that you and the production team have a duty to protect yourself and the show. But I also have a duty to protect myself and my well-being.

“I take this matter very seriously and expect the same level of accountability and duty of care on production going forward.”

In her recent apology, Brook claimed to have "drank two bottles of champagne" while in the car for four hours before the Dinner Party.

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