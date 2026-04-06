MAFS Australia insider claims Brook tried to issue legal threat to remove toxic scenes

6 April 2026, 12:11

MAFS Australia promo image and at dinner party.
MAFS Australia insider claims Brook tried to issue legal threat to remove toxic scenes. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia's Brook reportedly threatened legal action to block scenes from airing as emails come to light.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fallout from that explosive second Dinner Party continues, as insiders claim that Married At First Sight Australia's Brook Crompton tried to issue legal threat to remove the toxic scenes.

Tensions reached boiling point when Brook and Gia Fleur verbally attacked fellow brides Stella Mick and Alissa Fay. Brook told Stella to “get back in her kennel” and “take off your stripper boots”. When Alissa jumped to defend her, she called her a "ratchet idiot."

Although the girls have both issued apologies for their behaviour, accusing producers of "egging on" the situation, it's now come to light how far Brook was willing to go to stop the tense scenes from making it to air.

Brook and Gia pictured at the second Dinner Party.
Brook and Gia turned on their fellow brides. Picture: Nine

According to tabloids, Brook allegedly complained several times to the MAFS production team after the explosive Dinner Party and reportedly grew concerned about how the edit could look.

Late last year, Brook reportedly told Channel 9 in a series of emails: “I was in no state to be filmed while intoxicated. If a participant arrives having consumed alcohol prior to filming, it is the responsibility of production to ensure they’re fit to appear on camera.”

She also claimed that the evening’s events had been “deeply concerning" and that there had been a “lack of appropriate assessment or intervention.”

Brook continued to pursue the matter, later sending the show a cease-and-desist that urged MAFS producers to not air the episode in any form.

The experts pictured looking shocked.
The experts were shocked by Brook and Gia's outburst. Picture: Nine

In the production team's response, they revealed they were aware that Brook had brought a bottle of champagne shortly before the dinner party.

However, they reportedly said that their strict “systems and processes” for monitoring contestants and their alcohol intake during filming was not required.

This was because she showed "no clear signs of intoxication” before filming began, nor during an interview before the dinner. They also reportedly advised her to only have two drinks before filming.

Due to this, Brook was told that there would be no change to the show’s normal post-production procedures, so her request was denied.

Alissa pictured looking speechless.
Alissa was left speechless after Brook's comment. Picture: Nine

But things didn't end there, as the MAFS bride went on to send a follow-up email, that reportedly said: “I understand that you and the production team have a duty to protect yourself and the show. But I also have a duty to protect myself and my well-being.

“I take this matter very seriously and expect the same level of accountability and duty of care on production going forward.”

In her recent apology, Brook claimed to have "drank two bottles of champagne" while in the car for four hours before the Dinner Party.

Read more about MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals she had reconstructive jaw surgery amid trolling

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals she had reconstructive jaw surgery amid trolling

Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec

MAFS Australia's Bec addresses her 'deplorable' text messages about Alissa

MAFS Australia's Tyson has doubled down and explained his 'concerning' comments about women's body counts

MAFS Australia's Tyson defends "concerning" women's body count comments

MAFS Australia's Tyson and Stephanie and Tyson with his ex-wife Tove.

Who is MAFS Australia’s Tyson's ex-wife? Inside his previous marriage

MAFS Australia's promo image and at his reception.

MAFS Australia’s Chris shares update on surrogacy journey after show

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

Hot On Capital

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news
XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Mamma Mia 3 could be on the way, says co-creator Judy Craymer

Mamma Mia 3 is happening with Meryl Streep set to return

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 3? The shock ending explained

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 3? The shock ending explained

Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour

Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour - tickets, presale, venues, dates & more

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

Hannah Montana boss explains why original cast were excluded from the special

Hannah Montana boss explains why original cast were excluded from the special

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Here's exactly what time XO, Kitty season 3 comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time XO, Kitty season 3 comes out on Netflix

MAFS Australia's Joel looking shocked and his mum doing her speech.

MAFS Australia's Joel responds to mother's 'humilitating' wedding speech

MAFS Australia Joel promo image and with Steve at a club appearance.

MAFS Australia’s Joel sends fans into frenzy after bizarre club performance

MAFS Australia's Tyson's promo image and pictured with ex-wife Tove.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's ex-wife breaks silence on his controversial views

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Euphoria season 3 trailer sparks viral theory that Rue is already dead

Euphoria season 3 trailer sparks viral theory that Rue is already dead

MAFS Australia's Brook promo image and with fiancé Harry holding her stomach.

MAFS Australia's Brook reveals first look at baby bump after dramatic exit from show

MAFS Australia’s Chris promo image and pictured at the second commitment ceremony.

MAFS Australia’s Chris claims his and Brook's shock exit was "framed" by producers

MAFS Australia’s Rebecca promo image and with Steve on their wedding day.

MAFS Australia’s Rebecca says Steve 'wasted her time' in furious exit interview

MAFS Australia Brook and Chris [left]. Brook and Harry [right].

MAFS Australia unseen footage confirms Brook was in contact with ex while married to Chris

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

More TV & Entertainment News

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

Here's the tea on MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses spark dating rumours

MAFS Australia fans discover wild Love Island UK crossover

How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Eloise Bridgerton will be the lead for season 6 of the Netflix show

Bridgerton season 6 will be about Eloise's love story

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia Gia accused Danny of saying she was his type

MAFS Australia unseen footage 'proves' what really happened between Danny and Gia

MAFS Australia's shared unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Stella in tears over unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia and Brook accuse producers of "egging on" their Dinner Party behaviour

MAFS Australia bride 'exposes' real reason Steve Powell is on the show

MAFS Australia bride alleges shocking real reason Steve Powell is on the show

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra and Steve pictured during a workshop.

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra reacts after Steve accuses her of wearing an earpiece

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours