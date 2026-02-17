MAFS Australia's Grayson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Grayson McIvor promo image and pictured posing.
MAFS Australia 2026's Grayson McIvor. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Grayson McIvor's? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to who he married.

Meet Married At First Sight Australia groom Grayson McIvor, who has been dubbed one of the most "confident" and "charming" contestants to grace the show this year.

Leaving his party-boy lifestyle behind, Grayson has matured and is ready to make a lifetime commitment to someone with a "warm, adventurous, optimistic personality". That's why experts matched him with confidence and charisma consultant Julia Vogl.

Having watched his best mate Johnny marry the love of his life, Kerry, on season eight, Grayson is very confident in the MAFS experiment and hopes to find the same. So, as we follow along Grayson's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about him...

Grayson pictured cuddling a dog.
Grayson is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Grayson McIvor?

He is 34 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Grayson McIvor from?

The MAFS groom is from the Gold Coast.

What is MAFS Australia's Grayson McIvor's job?

Grayson works as a director of a recruitment agency.

He initially envisioned a star-studded career as an AFL player, but his dreams were crushed by a series of serious injuries.

Grayson and Julia pictured smiling together on their wedding day.
Grayson and Julia both felt an instant spark. Picture: Nine

Who did Grayson marry on MAFS Australia?

Grayson married Julia on the show. They had an instant connection at the altar - Grayson admitted his 'heart skipped a beat' when he saw Julia, and she revealed she felt that "spark".

The newlyweds ended the perfect day with a heartfelt chat, in which they realised they were on the exact same page, before sharing a kiss.

What is MAFS Australia's Grayson McIvor's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @grayson_mcivor

