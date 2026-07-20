MAFS Australia's Gia announces pregnancy with new boyfriend after Scott split

20 July 2026, 15:00

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Alan Wallace pictured posing.
MAFS Australia Gia announces pregnancy with reality star boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur has revealed she's pregnant with boyfriend Alan Wallace after split from Scott McCristal.

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After a whirlwind year, Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur has found her fairytale ending with reality TV boyfriend Alan Wallace, as the couple are expecting their first child together.

Although Gia tried to build a forever love with her now ex-husband, Scott McCristal, things clearly weren't meant to be between the pair. Ultimately, Gia and Scott broke up at the final Dinner Party and it was nothing short of explosive.

When news of Gia's new relationship emerged during the airing of MAFS, fans were shocked, as the outcome of her relationship with Scott was still unknown. Sharing the news, Gia said: "I can't keep pretending I'm with Scott when I'm so in love with Alan."

As the couple look forward to welcoming their baby, Gia has opened up for the first time about being pregnant with her second child.

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal pictured on their wedding day.
MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal pictured on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

In an interview with Woman’s Day, Gia revealed that she's pregnant with her second child. Speaking about the moment she found out, Gia revealed: "I was really excited. My first thought was, ‘Yay!’ because I have a 10-year-old daughter and I thought I’d never have another kid.

"I didn’t think I’d meet the right person I’d want to have another baby with.”

Although the couple met last year, they said they were "pretty serious early on", having gotten matching tattoos just a month into their relationship.

Gia added: “We were just on the same page from the start. We both wanted kids. We just always knew what we wanted.”

Gia's boyfriend Alan shared: “It was a pretty easy thing to be all-in with Gia. It wouldn’t have been a shock to anyone we knew that we’d have a baby.”

While the pregnancy wasn't planned, it's most certainly been welcomed, with the pair saying Gia's daughter Willa is "really excited" for a new sibling.

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur boyfriend Alan Wallace.
MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur boyfriend Alan Wallace. Picture: Instagram

In the interview Gia also reflected on her time after MAFS, where she candidly admitted to being "one of the most hated people in Australia".

She said: “There were constant death threats, people telling me to give up my daughter, saying I was a terrible mum.”

Dealing with an onslaught of online criticism and backlash was difficult for Gia, but Alan was a major support. She said: "I relied really heavily on Alan. I was second-guessing myself. But I had to remind myself, this is a TV show and I’m not a bad person.”

Gia admitted she finally feels at peace and more herself than ever, with hopes of an engagement in the future.

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