MAFS Australia's Filip's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov's? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to who he married.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Filip Gregov has gotten his "life on track", but the only thing missing is a partner and a family - so he hopes the show can change this.

Filip is looking for a traditional relationship where men take on the role as providers and women are the carers and mothers. That's why experts matched him with Stella Mick, who shares a similar mindset when it comes to relationship roles.

But Stella should be prepared - Filip swears by a strict routine of waking up early, going to the gym, and having a three-minute cold shower every morning, all before 6am. So, as we watch Filip's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

Filip is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Filip?

The MAFS groom is 37 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Filip from?

Born in Croatia, Filipʼs family migrated to Australia when he was two. He currently lives in Victoria.

What is MAFS Australia's Filip's job?

Filip is a carpenter, but he also works as a motivational speaker and content creator.

He has an entire YouTube channel dedicated to motivation speaking and dating tips. One of his YouTube videos is literally titled, 'How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone With Women'.

Filip married Stella on the show. Picture: Nine

Who did Filip marry on MAFS Australia?

Filip married Stella on the show. He was moved by her vows, as she reflected on the challenges she's faced moving to Australia nearly a decade ago - much like his parents had when they moved across the world almost 40 years earlier.

Although it was music to his ears that Stella was an early riser, his YouTube career was a red flag to her friends. Despite their concerns, the pair seemed smitten with one another.

What is MAFS Australia's Filip's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @filipgregov

