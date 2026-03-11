MAFS Australia fans slam Chris after Brook refuses wedding kiss

11 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia’s Chris and Brook on their wedding day and him giving her a cheek kiss.
MAFS Australia’s Chris facing backlash over wedding kiss. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Chris has faced backlash from fans after Brook rejects wedding kiss at the altar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia fans have not held back, as they've reacted to Chris Nield’s response after his new wife, Brook Crompton, refused to kiss him at the altar.

Despite not believing in the experts or the experiment, Chris still decided to sign up to the show. The 'retired party animal' said he was ready to swap wild nights for married life with a "petite, brunette, naturally tanned and fit" woman.

The experts matched with him with model Brook, who revealed she's been cheated on by almost every guy she has dated.

Although initial greetings between the pair seemed positive, when it came time to seal the marriage with a kiss, Brook wasn’t up for it, and Chris’s reaction hasn’t gone down well with fans.

Chris pictured telling Brook his wedding vows.
Chris told Brook he hopes they can be ﻿the "0.0001%" that works. Picture: Nine

When it was time to seal their marriage with a kiss, Brook suggested a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek instead. She told him, "I'm conservative."

Chris seemed fine at the time, telling the cameras: "The kiss on the cheek...I don't care. I don't care, I'm not fussed."

However, moments later he was filmed telling producers: "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

"This is an experiment. You've got three months. Like, I'm not f------ hanging out for f------ two months just to get my first kiss."

Chris then continued to repeatedly tell the cameras that he "didn't care". Many fans on social media disagreed with his nonchalant attitude, one commented on Instagram: "I think Chris might care." Another wrote: "His ego is crushed."

One fan even joked: "So lucky he doesn’t care though…. 😂."

Chris pictured talking to the producers.
Chris shared his frustration with the producers. Picture: Nine

Despite their very awkward beginning to married life, things did improve at their reception. As Brook bonded with Chris' friends and family at the reception, who all told her that under his tough exterior was a soft heart.

Brook said: "We do have similar personalities, there's definitely something there."

But with the honeymoon just around the corner, will they be able to keep their relationship going?

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson promo image and pictured at a dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott

MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons

MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.

MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Millie pictured on podcast and Millie, Chloe and Lucinda from 2021.

Love Island’s Millie finally addresses claims Lucinda hooked up with Liam or Toby

Love Island

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals reason why she nearly QUIT the show again

Bridgerton Francesca and Michaela pictured.

Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud share statement against fan hate

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud condemn fans sending hate to the cast

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job, dad and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester release time—here's when it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

More TV & Entertainment News

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

MAFS UK's Peggy pictured posing and a screenshot from her pregnancy announcement.

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more