MAFS Australia fans slam Chris after Brook refuses wedding kiss

MAFS Australia’s Chris facing backlash over wedding kiss. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Chris has faced backlash from fans after Brook rejects wedding kiss at the altar.

Married At First Sight Australia fans have not held back, as they've reacted to Chris Nield’s response after his new wife, Brook Crompton, refused to kiss him at the altar.

Despite not believing in the experts or the experiment, Chris still decided to sign up to the show. The 'retired party animal' said he was ready to swap wild nights for married life with a "petite, brunette, naturally tanned and fit" woman.

The experts matched with him with model Brook, who revealed she's been cheated on by almost every guy she has dated.

Although initial greetings between the pair seemed positive, when it came time to seal the marriage with a kiss, Brook wasn’t up for it, and Chris’s reaction hasn’t gone down well with fans.

Chris told Brook he hopes they can be ﻿the "0.0001%" that works. Picture: Nine

When it was time to seal their marriage with a kiss, Brook suggested a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek instead. She told him, "I'm conservative."

Chris seemed fine at the time, telling the cameras: "The kiss on the cheek...I don't care. I don't care, I'm not fussed."

However, moments later he was filmed telling producers: "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

"This is an experiment. You've got three months. Like, I'm not f------ hanging out for f------ two months just to get my first kiss."

Chris then continued to repeatedly tell the cameras that he "didn't care". Many fans on social media disagreed with his nonchalant attitude, one commented on Instagram: "I think Chris might care." Another wrote: "His ego is crushed."

One fan even joked: "So lucky he doesn’t care though…. 😂."

Chris shared his frustration with the producers. Picture: Nine

Despite their very awkward beginning to married life, things did improve at their reception. As Brook bonded with Chris' friends and family at the reception, who all told her that under his tough exterior was a soft heart.

Brook said: "We do have similar personalities, there's definitely something there."

But with the honeymoon just around the corner, will they be able to keep their relationship going?

