MAFS Australia's Alissa has a theory about "disgusting" Bec screenshot drama

MAFS couple David and Alissa react to Bec's 'disgusting' screenshots. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Alissa and David take on Bec and Gia as MAFS Australia this week as "sickening" text message drama unfolds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At first Sight Australia couple Alissa and David are left "dumfounded" and shocked after they finally see what Bec and Gia have been saying behind their backs in this week's episodes.

Following another dramatic Commitment Ceremony, which saw both Gia and Juliette storm away from the cameras, it was revealed that Bec had continued her crusade against Alissa in a series of "disgusting" text messages.

Threatening to expose them all, Gia claimed she had "receipts" on what her rival bride Bec had been saying about the couple but had yet to reveal them.

However, instead of dropping the drama herself, Gia sent the screenshots to Juliette, who decided her final move in the MAFS experiment would be to forward them on to Alissa.

MAFS Alissa is shocked to read what Bec and Gia have been saying behind her back. Picture: Channel 9

Of course, following the distribution of the screenshots across the cast, things erupt for Bec once more but now she's out of the experiment, Alissa has her own theory about what really happened.

Reflecting on the situation, she believes the arguments weren't really about her, but more the on-going feud between Bec and Gia.

Speaking to Australia's TV Week, Alissa confessed: "Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia.

"I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle."

In scenes that air tonight in the UK, we see David and his wife react to the harmful behaviour from Bec which calls them a "rat" along with other awful words.

Sitting in bed together, the couple are clearly shocked by what they've seen with Alissa saying: "I'm actually pretty dumbfounded. I thought there were going to be some nasty messages but not that sort of language."

Shaking his head, David simply says: "Disgusting words. Sickening."

And the screenshot fall out continues to erupt as we head into Feedback Week where couples are split up to join another bride or groom so they can talk about any issues in their relationships.

Producers of course pair David with Bec and despite him promising Alissa he won't bring up the text messages, he can't help but reveal to a shocked Bec he's seen everything.

Speaking to the camera, he said: "I've tried to be silent but this is my opportunity to stick up for my wife so I have to address it."

The screenshot drama isn't just problematic for Bec and Alissa, but it also brings up issues for Danny as well as Gia and Scott. Looks like Bec has another apology tour to plan.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.