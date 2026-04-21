MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt's unexpected off-air behaviour revealed

Married At First Sight groom Danny Hewitt is being called out by TV show hosts. Picture: Stan

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia groom Danny is called out by MAFS hosts for his attitude away from the cameras. Be warned, there are some series spoilers ahead.

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Married At First Sight Australia has brought us some of the very best brides and grooms for 2026 but while it seems to be Bec and Gia getting all the hate and attention from viewers, it's Danny Hewitt who is facing the heat from fellow MAFS colleagues.

Labelled the "rudest groom" of the series, it has come to light that the MAFS cast member hasn't been on his best behaviour when the cameras aren't rolling.

According to Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, two of the presenters for the MAFS after show, Danny was one of "the hardest to speak to".

Speaking to New Idea magazine, Laura said: "From day one, even when he was very, very loved by the public and the questioning wasn’t even abrasive, if it was in any way challenging of his person, he was the only one that instantly got into the defence mode.

Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley present the MAFS aftershow. Picture: Stan

"And he was very hard to speak to because he constantly speaks over the top of you.”

She added: "We definitely saw a side that was not as nice."

They continued that he's figured out if he continuously speaks, it's a really good way of "bamboozling the person" and that it's "incredibly rude".

Danny was also caught out in some behind-the-scenes footage where he insulted Bec with some very harsh words and jokes.

The MAFS 2026 contestant has since taken to social media to apologise for his behaviour.

He said: "I do have a very dry sense of humour, and sometimes it can come across wrong, especially on TV, especially to people who don’t know me.

“But I’m not here to make excuses or blame it on a sense of humour or anything like that, I’m here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise.”

Danny finished by apologising "from the bottom" of his heart. He also reunited with Bec for the first time on MAFS: After The Experiment, where he apologised again.

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