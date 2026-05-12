MAFS Australia's Danny labels ex-wife Bec a 'hypocrite' as he addresses Steph cheating scandal

MAFS groom Danny Hewitt found himself caught up in a cheating scandal. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight groom hits back at accusations he cheated on his ex-wife Bec with co-star as he officially addresses rumours.

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Danny and Bec's relationship on Married At First Sight Australia 2026 came to a crashing end when they both attended the reunion dinner where cheating rumours were thrown around the dinner table.

MAFS Bec accused her ex-husband and friend Stephanie of striking up a relationship with texts and even bikini photos being sent.

Following an explosive rant from Danny which was shown on the after show of MAFS, it's clear he and Steph never took things any further, but what actually happened between the two of them?

Addressing the rumours in full for the first time with the Daily Mail Australia, Danny labelled the accusations false and "hypocritical".

MAFs star Danny Hewitt has addressed the rumours he cheated with Steph in the experiement. Picture: Channel 9

Talking about what actually happened, and Bec's behaviour, he said: "It's been dubbed as a cheating scandal. The Final Vows were the 25th October. The first message Steph sent me was on the 10th November - 16 days later.

"Bec went out with male cast members all the time. So it's okay for her to go for coffees with the boys while we're on the show but 16 days after we've split up you're attacking me for messaging someone?"

He finished: "Bec tried to make a mountain out of a mole hill to make me look like a bad guy. It was so hypocritical."

However, while he defended his behaviour, he admitted he couldn't be more apologetic for how he treated Steph following the reunion and admitted "misinformation" played a part in his outburst.

Talking about the unaired footage where he called Steph a "little f***ing s***k", Danny admitted he was angry after believing she may have had a hand in the rumours.

"The Steph comments I regret them deeply. She didn't deserve that and I had been told misinformation," he explained.

"That's why I was so angry and so frustrated. [At the reunion] It was just a full gang up, I felt isolated. Over nothing by the way. The me and Steph thing was absolutely nothing. There were lies chucked in there."

Addressing the bikini picture he was sent he said it was "nothing sexy" and was a picture she shared publicly also.

"The whole thing I was so frustrated about. Then I was told the misinformation and then went on the rant and said the things I said," Danny continued.

"It's not an excuse but I'm just explaining to everyone what actually happened at the back end of that."

Danny also admitted his behaviour and words off screen were good for him to hear and see so he can continue to work on himself.

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