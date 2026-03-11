MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Who is MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job and who he married on the show.

Having been attracted to the wrong type in the past, intruder groom Chris Robinson is ready to put his trust in the Married At First Sight Australia experiment in the hopes he'll be matched with Mr Right.

After three long-term relationships, Chris wants a masculine partner who is happy to dress up for a night out or help out and get his hands dirty. That's why experts matched him with gym owner Sam Stanton.

The MAFS groom is a self-confessed neat freak who sometimes avoids tough conversations by leaving the situation. So, as we watch Chris's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about him...

How old is MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson?

Chris Robinson is 38 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson from?

The MAFS groom Chris Robinson resides in Queensland, Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson's job?

Chris Robinson is an entrepreneurial farm owner and gym owner.

Who did Chris marry on MAFS Australia?

Chris Robinson married Sam Stanton on the show. Despite Chris's excitement about the big day ahead, he was worried about telling his husband that he has two children on the way. He is expecting one child via a surrogate and another as ﻿a donor father to his friends.

He said: "I'm hoping for someone kind, someone to do life with, someone to start a family with."

Although Chris planned to share his fatherhood news with Sam, he decided to stay tight-lipped after a conversation with him. Sam said: "﻿If you wanted kids next year, I don't think that would be something I'm ready for just yet."

What is MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson's Instagram?

You can follow Chris Robinson here: @its.chris.robinson.

