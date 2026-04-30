MAFS Australia's Bec lives a completely different life away from the cameras

30 April 2026, 19:25

MAFS Australia's Bec lives a luxury lifestyle away from the cameras
MAFS Australia's Bec lives a luxury lifestyle away from the cameras. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec gives husband Danny and viewers a glimpse into her life during Home Stays week but she's actually far more boujee.

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MAFS Australia 2026 is officially at Home Stays week and it's time for complicated couple Bec and Danny to see how their other half really lives.

Taking her husband home to Adelaide to meet the parents, Bec lets him in on her family ways and how she lived before going on Married At First Sight Australia.

However, it turns out Bec's lifestyle as a "socialite" is actually completely different to what we expected and altogether more boujee too.

Having a rather privileged upbringing, it's been revealed Bec's dad is Lee Zacharia, a popular night club owner. In 1988, he found himself a magazine's 'most eligible bachelor'.

Married At First Sight Bec has been dubbed a "socialite" in Adelaide
Married At First Sight Bec has been dubbed a "socialite" in Adelaide. Picture: Bec/Instagram

Bec also got a brilliant education at an all girls' private school and followed in her father's footsteps when she was voted as Adelaide's most eligible bachelorette twice.

Talking about her title, she said: "My father was a bit of a lothario. My grandmother was on the Merit Commission; my grandfather was the first Greek doctor in Adelaide.

"Since I can remember, I’ve been going to the polo, the races and these events, which got me on this list of singles. I think it’s quite embarrassing though."

And of course with such status comes wealth and it's been revealed Bec also has a highly-valued home too.

Reported to be worth around $2.5 million AUD, Bec has said in interviews she's currently renting the property out.

Talking about her upbringing, Bec reflected: "I’m very fortunate for what I’ve got, the family I have, what I’ve been given, and what I will get. But, I’ve worked since I was 15, right? It’s not like I just get handed everything. It’s not like mum or dad are like, ‘Here’s a credit card! Enjoy your life!'"

MAFS Bec has admitted she had a privileged upbringing
MAFS Bec has admitted she had a privileged upbringing. Picture: Bec/Instagram

Bec is currently jobless after she was fired from her role as analyst account manager due to her antics on Married At First Sight Australia.

She's hoping for some opportunities following her time on the show and has admitted on a podcast she would love a job as a radio host.

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