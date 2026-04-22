MAFS Australia's Bec breaks down after clashing with husband Danny over "disgusting" texts

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny clash over her behaviour during the screenshot scandal. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Bec Zachariah fails to find support in husband Danny as MAFS Australia screenshot scandal explodes across the cast.

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It's another week and another Bec Zachariah fall out on Married At First Sight Australia as the screenshot drama officially unfolds.

Embarking on Feedback Week fresh off of saying 'I love you' to husband Danny, Bec is confronted with an angry David as she partner swaps for the day.

Rather than getting constructive advice from her fellow MAFS cast member, she finds out he and wife Alissa know exactly what's been said behind their backs. And it's not pretty.

Heading home to Danny, who was stood up by Gia on his Feedback Week date, Bec seeks comfort and understanding but it's time for some accountability says her partner.

MAFS bride Bec is shocked her text messages about David and Alissa have gone public. Picture: Channel 9

Hitting out at Gia for sending the screenshots to the group, Danny points out that there would be nothing to share if Bec hadn't committed the crime originally.

Failing to find solace in her husband, Bec heads off camera and is heard crying to a producer.

She can be heard saying: "I feel like a fool. I can't make someone fall in love with me."

This week comes after Bec had a huge fallout with the group during Couple's Retreat, her feud with Gia continued to intensify and she confessed to Danny her true feelings of love. A sentiment he didn't return.

Things become even more difficult for the couple this week as they're presented with a Box Task which he didn't take very seriously.

Despite momentarily making up, things are brought back to the surface at the dinner party which sees Bec storm out and declare she's "done".

Following a warning from his wife, Danny hits back: "I want you to be wary about what you text people. I don't care if it was 10 years ago."

In tears, she stand up and quits the dinner party. She says: "I'm done. I'm not going back in. I want out now. I' f***ing fuming."

This week Juliette sent Alissa the text screenshots of Bec labelling the couple "rats" amongst plenty of other name calling.

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