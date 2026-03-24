MAFS Australia's Alessandra Rampolla admits her "heart is shattered" following Mel Schilling passing

MAFS expert Alessandra has written sweet words about the passing of colleague Mel Schilling. Picture: Alessandra Rampolla/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Alessandra Rampolla pays an emotional tribute to her friend and "big sister" Mel Schilling after she dies following cancer diagnosis.

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MAFS Australia's Alessandra Rampolla has paid tribute to her colleague Mel Schilling after learning of her tragic death following her journey with cancer.

Taking to social media to reveal her heartbreak at the loss of a friend and close colleague, the marriage and relationship expert shared a collection of photos from their time together.

Admitting it was tough to put the grief into words, Alessandra wrote: "Mi querida Mel, I am struggling to find the words, because none of them feel big enough for what I feel right now.

"My heart is shattered."

Alessandra went on to reveal she had some final moments with Mel, after she admitted her cancer had spread to her brain earlier this month.

"I feel so incredibly grateful for the time we shared last week… to look you in the eyes, to hold your hand, and to say the things that truly mattered. That is a gift I will carry with me for the rest of my life," she revealed.

"You were so much more than a colleague. You were a constant, a guiding force, and to me, someone I admired and learned from — like a big sister, a woman of immense heart, wisdom, and generosity. You welcomed me from the very beginning and made me feel at home in a space that could have felt overwhelming, always kind and generous with your light. That is who you were."

Alessandra took her tribute further by thanking Mel for her "friendship, laughter, strength and unwavering belief in love".

The TV star signed off: "You will be deeply, deeply missed… but never forgotten, Chica. Holding Gareth, Maddie, and your beautiful family forever in my heart.

Alessandra Rampolla joined the MAFS Australia cast in 2021. Picture: Getty

"Con todo mi amor, Alessandra."

Alessandra joined the cast of Married At First Sight Australia in 2021 as their sexologist expert where she has worked alongside Mel and John Aiken for the past five years.

John has also paid tribute to Mel and admitted he felt like he was "unravelling" with the news.

Mel's husband Gareth confirmed on Tuesday 24th March that Mel had passed away "surrounded by love".

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