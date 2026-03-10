When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

10 March 2026, 14:56

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week
Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

What days is MAFS Australia 2026 on? And what time? Here's the full TV schedule of all the new episodes landing in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is finally back on UK TV screens and we can't wait to see what drama unfolds over the next few months.

With a total of four episodes a week to enjoy, the new brides and grooms will be bringing us constant entertainment, drama, and hopefully, love, as they embark on life as newlyweds.

Starting with 18 new contestants, E4 will be hosting all the drama from across the globe as they take on confessions, intimacy and revelations week.

So when is Married At First Sight Australia on? Here are the days and times you can catch up on the episodes.

Mel, Alessandra and John are back as MAFS Australia experts for 2026
Mel, Alessandra and John are back as MAFS Australia experts for 2026. Picture: Channel 9

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

You can catch up on all the MAFS drama and relationship updates from Monday-Thursday every week as they air one episode on E4 each night.

During these four episodes will see how the MAFS couples are feeling about one another as they tackle challenges from the experts. This includes intimacy week, meet the friends and family and the most anticipated one, the couples retreat.

Viewers will also see a weekly dinner party as well as the commitment ceremony where they can decide to stay or leave the experiment.

What time is Married At First Sight Australia on?

All the fresh episodes land on E4 at 7:30pm most nights with episodes generally running for one hour and thirty minutes.

If you miss an installment, you can catch up on the Channel 4 streaming service.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.

MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job, dad and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Hot On Capital

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester release time—here's when it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island

Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

Harry Styles pictured at a event and performing.

Harry Styles explains "vulnerable" meaning behind his 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics

Harry Styles Pop lyrics meaning and who Katie is explained

Who is Katie in Harry Styles' 'Pop' lyrics? The spicy meaning explained

Harry Styles posing and promo image for Netflix.

Harry Styles explains true meaning behind his 'Are You Listening Yet?' lyrics

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained

Harry Styles reveals who Carla is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Harry Styles reveals who Carla actually is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

More TV & Entertainment News

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

Love Island's Lucinda addresses whether she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island's Lucinda says she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

MAFS UK's Peggy pictured posing and a screenshot from her pregnancy announcement.

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more