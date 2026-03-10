When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

What days is MAFS Australia 2026 on? And what time? Here's the full TV schedule of all the new episodes landing in the UK.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is finally back on UK TV screens and we can't wait to see what drama unfolds over the next few months.

With a total of four episodes a week to enjoy, the new brides and grooms will be bringing us constant entertainment, drama, and hopefully, love, as they embark on life as newlyweds.

Starting with 18 new contestants, E4 will be hosting all the drama from across the globe as they take on confessions, intimacy and revelations week.

So when is Married At First Sight Australia on? Here are the days and times you can catch up on the episodes.

Mel, Alessandra and John are back as MAFS Australia experts for 2026. Picture: Channel 9

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

You can catch up on all the MAFS drama and relationship updates from Monday-Thursday every week as they air one episode on E4 each night.

During these four episodes will see how the MAFS couples are feeling about one another as they tackle challenges from the experts. This includes intimacy week, meet the friends and family and the most anticipated one, the couples retreat.

Viewers will also see a weekly dinner party as well as the commitment ceremony where they can decide to stay or leave the experiment.

What time is Married At First Sight Australia on?

All the fresh episodes land on E4 at 7:30pm most nights with episodes generally running for one hour and thirty minutes.

If you miss an installment, you can catch up on the Channel 4 streaming service.

