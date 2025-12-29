MAFS Australia 2026's start date has been revealed

The start date for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

The start date for Married at First Sight Australia 2026 has been confirmed!

While it only feels like yesterday that Married at First Sight's Jacqui and Clint stormed into the 2025 reunion and shook the entire cast, it is in fact time to do it all over again as a new season of MAFS Australia has been announced for the start of 2026.

Yes, while Jacqui and Ryan have been airing out their grievances in court, and Awhina and Billy have been playing 'will-they-won't-they' with the public, a whole new cast of Aussies have been taking on the ultimate experiment of love.

Matched by relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla, a group of 18 hopeful singles have been paired up and thrown into a relationship that began on their wedding day.

So, when exactly does the fun begin for viewers? Here's when MAFS Australia 2026 starts to air on TV in the UK and Australia.

MAFS Australia 2025's Beth and Teejay at their wedding. Picture: Nine

When does MAFS Australia 2026 start?

Married at First Sight Australia will begin airing on Monday 2nd February, 2026. It will be on Channel 9 and 9Now, which are both Australian channels.

The return of the show was announced via the MAFS official Instagram page with a teaser clip and the caption: "Love's greatest test is back ❤️"

What time does MAFS Australia 2026 start?

In the past, the show has started at 7.30pm but the start time and episode length will be confirmed closer to the time.

When does MAFS Australia 2026 come to the UK?

If you're a UK fan of MAFS Australia, unfortunately the show won't be available to watch in the UK on February 2nd.

Usually, MAFS Australia will start airing in the UK about four weeks after it begins Down Under. By this pattern, you can expect the show to begin in the UK on Monday 2nd March, 2026. However, this is just an estimate.

We will update this page as soon as we know an exact start date for UK viewers.

