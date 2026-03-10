MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

10 March 2026, 19:25

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons
The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Where did the Married At First Sight 2026 brides and grooms go on honeymoon? Here's all the destinations our newlyweds headed to.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is currently sending their new brides and grooms down the aisle to wed and whether they've connected or not, they're all off on their first holiday together - their honeymoon.

Despite only knowing one another for a matter of days, these contestants are forced to take a second leap of faith when they have to pack up their belongings, leave their friends and family behind and head off to a hotel together.

But of course, the MAFS producers have made their honeymoons super appealing for them as the couples, including Gia and Scott, Chris and Brook and Luke and Mel all get to know one another in luxurious and beautiful locations.

So where have the MAFS couples gone on honeymoon? Here are the destination details you need to know.

Where did the MAFS Australia 2026 cast go on honeymoon?

Alissa and David

It wasn't the honeymoon of sand, sea and sipping cocktails this couple wanted as they headed to the snowy mountains of Mt Buller, Victoria. They stayed at Breathtaker Hotel and Spa.

Making the most of it, they headed to the steam rooms for some relaxation when poor David took a tumble and cut his knee open. Luckily his new wife is a nurse and was able to patch him up in no time.

Rachel and Steven

This MAFS couple headed to Mudgee in New South Wales, Australia.

Sadly, there wasn't much romance happening in this honeymoon town as a joke about sports quickly caused tension in their relationship.

MAFS couple Gia and Scott made the most of their luxurious honeymoon
MAFS couple Gia and Scott made the most of their luxurious honeymoon. Picture: Channel 9

Gia and Scott

Heading to Townsville in Queensland, Gia and Scott could have been anywhere in the world as they certainly explored their connection.

Doing what all honeymooners usually do, they took their relationship to the next level as they stayed in the Ardo Hotel.

Gia said: "It felt right, it just happened. I ﻿don't want to be here in this beautiful place and not fully enjoy it. I think it brought us closer, for sure."

Mel and Luke

After their wedding day, Mel decided to sleep in a different room from her groom but was still excited to head to Louth Island, Australia for her honeymoon.

Luke worked hard to win over his wife during their trip as he attempted to learn more about her while they explored their pretty location.

Brook and Chris

Brook and Chris definitely needed to head off and get to know one another more after she decided to spend the night away from him after their wedding.

This MAFS couple headed to The Lane Retreat in Hunter Valley which is known as the heart of wine country.

MAFS couple Bec and Danny were dealt the honeymoon box
MAFS couple Bec and Danny were dealt the honeymoon box. Picture: Channel 9

Bec and Danny

These MAFS newlyweds won the holiday jackpot and headed to Fiji and stayed at the Yatule Resort & Spa. Sadly, the beautiful location didn't work wonders for their marriage as the honeymoon box arrived and caused dramas.

Danny admitted he didn't have any sexual chemistry with Bec, leaving her in tears over the lack of "magic" between them. Luckily they made up before their flight home.

Stella and Filip

This MAFS couple couldn't get enough of one another as they headed off to Tasmania to enjoy their first few days as husband and wife. They stayed at Freycinet Lodge.

During their trip, Filip said: "I feel super, super connected to you."

Julia and Grayson

It was time for a bit of R&R for this new couple as they headed to Niramaya Villas & Spa in Port Douglas. A town in Queensland that is known for its beautiful beach resorts.

The honeymoon for Julia and Grayson was important as they've decided to take things super slow while they learn to connect on a deeper level.

MAFS's Stella and Filip connected on their honeymoon
MAFS's Stella and Filip connected on their honeymoon. Picture: Channel 9

Rebecca and Steve

After an instant connection on their wedding day, Rebecca and Steve headed off to Whitsundays for their honeymoon.

At the time the bride said: "I can’t honestly believe how happy I am. I have given up so much to be here, but I think he’s actually the perfect match for me."

However, it's not quite the holiday of dreams as they begin to see clear red flags.

