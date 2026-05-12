MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt caught out in shocking unaired outburst against Steph

MAFS groom Danny has been caught in an unaired outburst against Steph. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's Danny caught on camera calling fellow bride Steph awful names as he claims she just wanted more air time.

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MAFS Australia 2026 came to a crashing end for Danny Hewitt after he and wife Bec called it quits at Final Vows.

Following their exit from the MAFS experiment, the groom who is originally from England, had a tonne of unaired footage come out about him and it certainly didn't show him in the best light.

And now, even more shocking scenes, which didn't make it to TV screens, has emerged and shows Danny lashing out at Steph following the explosive dinner party reunion.

After a huge fallout between Danny and Bec at the dinner table, which centred around Steph sending the property developer a bikini photo, the MAFS groom stormed off in a rage.

The MAFS cast were shown the unaired footage on the aftershow. Picture: Channel 9

In footage shown to both Bec and Steph on the after show, MAFS: After The Dinner Party, Danny rants at Tyson's ex-wife: "F*** off, with all due respect. I don't want to speak to ya. I can't trust you.

"Look what you've done. You're blocked, sweetheart, as soon as I get my phone, you're blocked. I'll never speak to you again."

And it gets even worse as Danny resorts to name calling and insults as he's overheard calling Steph a "f***ing little s***k".

Speaking to fellow contestant Joel, he continued: "Don't drag my name through the mud because you f***ing got kicked out early doors and you didn't get no air time, don't do that to me."

After being shown the footage on the after show, while sitting next to Bec, Steph laughed and responded: "The reason why I'm laughing is because he was like 'you've done this for air time', and I'm like, do you think I want to get screamed at by this woman for air time?

"﻿I'm happy just sitting at the end of the f***ing table minding my own business."

In the same show, Bec was also shown how Danny told MAFS producers they should be "ashamed of themselves" for pairing him with Bec and how he could walk into Coles, an Australian supermarket, and find a "bird in there better then Bec".

Married At First Sight contestant Steph has removed herself from the drama since the TV show finished airing. Picture: MAFS Steph/Instagram

Danny has since apologised for his behaviour towards both women in an Instagram video.

He said: "I just wanted to come on here and have a chat. I'm sure most of you hate me. I don't blame ya. I hate myself, so join the club.

"I wanted to come on here and apologise for some of the comments, all of the comments that I made on the Stan After Dinner Party show. Horrendous. I am so ashamed of myself."

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