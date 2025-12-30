MAFS Australia 2026 rumoured cast revealed

One bride has already been described as the "wildest bride in MAFS history"!

The 'leaked' MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

The rumoured cast of Married at First Sight Australia 2026 has been 'leaked'...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Now that the start date for Married at First Sight Australia 2026 has been confirmed, we should probably tell you that the rumoured cast for the upcoming season has already been leaked.

After another season full to the brim with controversy, and even legal battles, show producers have told Sky News they are trying a "fresh take" on casting and production this year. They said they plan to "go hard on challenging the participants, but keep the drama out of the courtroom".

Insiders confirmed that the show is steering away from "influencer types" and set out to cast more "everyday Australians" who are in it for love, not fame.

"There’s a lot less slicked-back hair and neck tattoos and a lot more relatability. This cast feels real, and that’s a big part of what we’re aiming for in 2026," a casting sourced shared.

So, with that in mind, here's a look at the brides and grooms rumoured to be on the next season of MAFS Australia, according to So Dramatic.

Ashleigh and Jake from MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Stella Mick

Eyelash and brow specialist Stella has been described by her friends as a "good soul" with a "rebel side". And, according to insiders, she wasn't afraid to share her thoughts throughout the experiment.

Reportedly, the bride-to-be "blindsided" her fellow MAFS bride Brook Crompton during filming. "Stella told Brook that she came across as cold and fake, right there in front of everyone... You could’ve heard a pin drop," one witness shared.

Stella owns Astise Beauty. Picture: Instagram

Rachel Gilmore

Recruitment consultant Rachel is reportedly set to join the MAFS 2026 cast. Ahead of the show airing, little is known about Rachel which would suggest she's a drama-free bride.

All we do know is that, according to her Haylo People workplace profile, she has a warm personality and a genuine care for people.

Rachel is reportedly set for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Haylo

Melissa Akbay

Canberra-based Melissa looks like this season's cool girl, with a curated Instagram page full of fashion, wellness and spontaneous getaways to prove it.

Someone close to Melissa reportedly said: "She’s super loyal, but if you cross her, you’ll know about it."

Melissa Akbay is reportedly set for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

Brook Crompton

Part-time model, part-time corporate girly, Brook is heading into the greatest love experiment as the "ride or die" her friends describe her as.

Based in the Gold Coast, Brook shares some glamorous glimpses of her live with her more 5K Instagram followers. We're sure as soon as the show begins that following is going to soar further.

Brook is a rumoured MAFS Australia 2026 bride. Picture: Instagram

Julia Vogl

Former journalist and celebrity interviewer Julia has spoken to likes of Cher, Kate Winslet and Matthew McConaughey, but now it's her own love life that's centre stage.

Insiders have described her as "magnetic and articulate," and say she’s got a knack for making people spill their secrets without even realising it.

Julia Vogl is another rumoured MAFS Australia 2026 bride. Picture: Instagram

Alissa Fay

She's a nurse and influencer and with more than 260K followers on TikTok, MAFS 2026 bride Alissa won't be phased by the exposure the show gives her.

Her most recent split was also pretty public, so it'll be interesting to see how her MAFS journey plays out.

Alissa Fay is rumoured for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: TikTok

Ankita Karungalekar

Popular sports presenter Ankita was set to join the MAFS 2026 cast after she was spotted during filming her wedding.

As well as being a TV personality, she also has a background in pageants. In 2019, she was crowned Miss India Australia Runner-Up and in 2020 she was named a Miss World Australia State Finalist for Victoria.

However Ankita has revealed she was removed from the show before the first dinner party. This was due to allegations made about Micah (which he denies), who she had married on the show. Micah told the Daily Mail Australia that producers told him it was better for his mental health if he was dismissed from the show.

The day after they married they were married they were separated, so it looks like we won't get to see their short-lived journey this season.

Ankita Karungalekar is reportedly set for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca ‘Bec’ Zacharia

Rebecca is the socialite of the season, as she's said to have been a staple in Adelaide’s gossip columns for years.

She's spent time in the UK, making a huge impression in the London real estate scene. Now she's back in Aus to reconnect to her roots and family. She's also no stranger to the spotlight as her dad Lee has been described as "Cleo’s Most Eligible Bachelor back in the 80s".

Bec says she's "committed to being a full time legend". Picture: Instagram via So Dramatic!

Rebecca Zukowski

Described as being like last year's Jamie "but with years more experience", leasing manager Rebecca is set for MAFS Australia 2026.

An insider has said "she's wild", adding: "She was overheard yelling on her balcony between takes. It was a whole moment."

Rebecca has been compared to Jamie from MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Instagram

Gia Fleur

Buckle in MAFS Australia viewers, because Gia has already been dubbed the "wildest bride in MAFS history" by show insiders...

A source said the Melbourne-based bride-to-be "doesn’t give a single f--- what anyone thinks". "She’s bold, she’s brash, and she says whatever’s on her mind, which makes for absolutely iconic TV," one source said.

And she's lived quite the life having appeared in music videos for French Montana and Nicki Minaj’s Freaks and Gillespie’s Take Me Back. Plus, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, she's seen inside the Playboy Mansion, posing alongside Hugh Hefner.

Gia has already been dubbed the "wildest bride in MAFS history". Picture: Instagram

Filip Gregov

Motivational speaker and content creator Filip is stepping into the MAFS experiment well equipped, as he has an entire YouTube channel dedicated to motivation speaking, dating tips and fitness.

One of his YouTube videos is literally titled, 'How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone With Women'.

Filip Gregov is rumoured for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

Steve Powell

According to Steve's Instagram bio, the groom is a creative director in the hospitality industry.

While he's described as a "chill guy" sources close to have shared their concern that he’s not ready for the MAFS pressure cooker and all the drama that comes with it.

Steve Powell is allegedly on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram via So Dramatic!

Scott McCristal

Scott is somewhat of a reality TV veteran as he’s previously appeared on Million Dollar Island, Blind Date and Holey Mole.

What's more, in a 2018 interview with The Courier Mail, Scott confessed that he wants to be famous. "I want fame," he admitted. "My dream goal is to do TV and movies. It’s the most fun thing to do. Tradie work, I walk in and think ‘this is not for me’."

Scott McCristal has been on a other reality TV shows. Picture: Instagram

Micah Lomu

Sydney fitness guru Micah - who goes by 'Meekz' - is reportedly a mortgage broker but by the looks of his socials, he is a vlogger and founder.

The MAFS groom co-founded the Surpass Your Limitz movement - a company with a focus on faith, fitness, and "the strength of family".

While we know that Micah did marry Ankita on the show, they have revealed they were actually pulled from the show after allegations were made against Micah (which he denies). He told the Daily Mail Australia that producers told him it would be better for his mental health if he was dismissed from the show.

Micah confirmed to the Daily Mail that he's on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Daniel Hewitt

As a very successful estate agent, it seems Daniel has all the charisma for MAFS Australia. According to So Dramatic! he has achieved $9.6 million in property sales over the past year.

But will his success in house sales equate to success in love? We can't wait to find out.

Daniel is reportedly a MAFS Australia 2026 groom. Picture: Realestate.com

David Momoh

David is a rapper and entrepreneur. According to his LinkedIn, he’s the founder of digital agency Attah Digital and also works as an E-commerce Product Manager.

Plus, he hosts a YouTube dating show called Pop Or Fall For Love, so he just might be the perfect MAFS contestant.

David Momoh is rumoured to be on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

Luke Fourniotis

Before heading into the experiment, Melbourne-based farmer Luke had already won over the hearts of many with his laid-back, outdoorsy social media content.

The dog-loving groom has been described as "salt of the earth" and "a genuine, wholesome bloke".

Luke Fourniotis is a farmer from Melbourne. Picture: Instagram

Grayson McIver

Grayson McIver is a Gold Coast recruitment agency reportedly set for MAFS Australia 2026. He's been described as "confident, charming and always dressed like he’s walking a runway, not a wedding aisle".

Grayson is reportedly in the cast of MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram via So Dramatic!

Chris Nield

Swapping the football field for the dating pool, AFL player Chris is set for MAFS Australia 2026. According to So Dramatic! "producers are tipping him as this season’s 'strong and dependable' groom".

Chris Nield is rumoured for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

Chris Robinson, Sam Stanton, Juliette Chae and Joel Moses have also been named as intruders this season.

Bookmark this page because we'll update it as soon as the cast members are confirmed.

Read more MAFS UK news here: