Here's the MAFS Australia 2026 cast's alternative matches and why they caused chaos

5 May 2026, 19:30

The MAFS Australia cast met their alternative matches and it was dramatic
The MAFS Australia cast met their alternative matches and it was dramatic. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

The Married At First Sight Australia cast 2026 have been thrown into turmoil as they meet their back up brides and grooms. Here's who really caused problems.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is coming to an end on our TV screens soon but not before the experts throw a grenade into the remaining couple's relationships with The Final Test.

Sending the girls and boys out together, the last of the MAFS cast will be dining with their alternative matches in this week's episodes and obviously, this causes some pretty huge fireworks.

The likes of Gia, Bec and Alissa are all thrilled when they meet the grooms they could have been matched with while the likes of Rachel and Stella remain calm but unsettled.

Over at the boys table, grooms David and Scott find the whole situation incredibly awkward and struggle their way through one conversation with the women they could have been matched with.

Elsewhere, Danny is causing trouble for himself as he does more than his fair share of flirting.

And to make things even more awkward for this year's challenge, the MAFS experts have upped the anti and will allow the couples to watch their wife or husband and how they behaved when met with temptation.

Here's all the alternative matches and why they caused so much trouble.

MAFs introduced Scott to his back up bride Laura
MAFs introduced Scott to his back up bride Laura. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Scott's back up bride Laura?

Waiting to meet Scott on The Final Test was 27-year-old Laura who is a sales coordinator from Queensland.

With long black hair and a pretty smile, Laura said: "I'm looking for love and hope he's my future husband."

However, for Scott this was a real-life nightmare as he found the whole task "absolutely ridiculous".

Talking to camera he said: "The fact I am trying to fix the little bump in my and Gia's relationship, it's the last thing I want to do.

"I felt so sick, I'm so into Gia I don't need to see if there's another match."

Scott gave Laura a brief greeting before promptly hiding in the toilets and leaving.

Gia and her alternative MAFS match James were incredibly flirty
Gia and her alternative MAFS match James were incredibly flirty. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Gia's backup groom James?

Before spiralling about her husband meeting his back up bride, Gia found herself very excited to be matched up with James, a 36-year-old who works in sales and marketing.

James revealed he'd been engaged twice and that his dream wife would be someone who likes to go to the gym and has the same energy as him. He also wasn't worried if the girl was "a little hard work".

Gia and James got straight to flirting when they met at the dinner table with the MAFS contestant letting him know she would be "done in a week".

Bec was on hand to accept James's phone number on behalf of Gia for when she needed it.

MAFS groom David politely turned down Crystal in the Final Test
MAFS groom David politely turned down Crystal in the Final Test. Picture: Channel 9

Who was David's back up match Crystal?

A 32-year-old gym manager called Crystal turned up for David and we can see why she was a back up match for him.

However, ever the gentleman, David refused to indulge in The Final Test after his relationship with Alissa was already rocky.

Making it clear he was a married man, David said his pleasantries and got up and left alongside Scott.

Crystal who entered with an "open heart" wasn't happy and declared him "insecure".

MAFS Alissa and her flirty behaviour gets her in trouble with husband David
MAFS Alissa and her flirty behaviour gets her in trouble with husband David. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Alissa's back up groom Conor?

Alissa surprised everyone with just how excited she was to meet her alternative match.

In walks Conor, a 31-year-old gym owner from Queensland who works in NDIS Disability Support too. He's also the second-fastest track and field sprinter in Australia.

With big dreams, Alissa was instantly on her flirt game with Conor and explained how she can get bored of her husband.

Alissa said: "He's very different to David, he's louder and has a lot to say.

"He's a handsome man…he has high energy, it's made me realise even more now I'm lacking these areas in my relationship."

MAFS star Danny was happy to get to know his alternative match Chanelle
MAFS star Danny was happy to get to know his alternative match Chanelle. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Danny's back up bride Chanelle?

A 27-year-old business executive from Victoria, Chanelle was looking to meet her future husband without being a home wrecker.

Not one to be a let down, Danny decided to fully get to know his alternative match who he described as "refreshing".

The other grooms watched on as Danny get himself into deep trouble with Filip even offering him a hand leaving which he of course, refused.

MAFS bride Bec admitted her back up match couldn't replace her feelings for husband Danny
MAFS bride Bec admitted her back up match couldn't replace her feelings for husband Danny. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Bec's back up match Taylor?

A fitness instructor and boxer, Bec found herself dining with alternative match Taylor who was 31-years-old.

Despite being excited to meet a new man, she eventually admitted that Taylor "didn't compare to Danny".

MAFS contestant Steven felt uncomfortable meeting his test in the final challenge
MAFS contestant Steven felt uncomfortable meeting his test in the final challenge. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Steven's back up match Stephanie?

Stephanie, a registered nurse from Queensland, entered the room as Steven's back up match for The Final Test.

Bubbly, she was happy to hear her potential groom had found himself in a secure relationship, a fact he was keen to let her know from the beginning.

Rachel was quick to tell her MAFS back up she was happy with husband Steven
Rachel was quick to tell her MAFS back up she was happy with husband Steven. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Rachel's back up groom Ignatius?

Ignatius was a 40-year-old advertising exert from Sydney who was Rachel's second match in the 2026 experiment.

Despite feeling uncomfortable, Rachel did have a conversation with her match but was keen to point out her heart belonged to someone else.

MAFS groom Filip remained respectful to his wife Stella despite being met with a potential match
MAFS groom Filip remained respectful to his wife Stella despite being met with a potential match. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Filip's back up match Shannon?

Filip was instantly uncomfortable when presented with the task and didn't even want to "entertain it".

Faced with Shannon, a 37-year-old personal assistant from New South Wales, Filip let her know he was really happy in his relationship and he didn't want to disrespect her time.

He said: "Shannon had a nice warm energy about her. But I'm good."

Stella's back up MAFS groom was Antoni
Stella's back up MAFS groom was Antoni. Picture: Channel 9

Who was Stella's back up groom Antoni?

Stella was not worried one bit about meeting her alternative match. She said: "The world is full of hot people but Filip has nothing to worry about ever. If I'm with him, I'm with him."

She had a brief interaction with him and that was the end of that.

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