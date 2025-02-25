MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

25 February 2025, 13:31

MAFS UK&squot;s Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan
MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan. Picture: E4

By Katie Smith

Lacey has said that she did, in fact, suggest faking their relationship but also doubled down on claims that Nathan was also interested in a 'showmance' too.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Lacey Martin is speaking out on social media following that dramatic confrontation at the reunion between her and ex Nathan Campbell – and has now claimed that he also wanted to pursue a "fake" relationship following their split.

Fan faves Lacey and Nathan – who made it all the way to final vows and told each other that they loved each other – broke up in November 2024, shortly before the second MAFS UK reunion was filmed.

During the episode, the two had a tearful heated moment after Lacey confronted Nathan for telling everyone that she wanted a "showmance".

The drama has now spiralled out onto social media with Lacey sharing her side of their break up, alongside claims that parts of their conversation were cut out of the reunion episode.

Why did MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan split?

MAFS UK’s Lacey addresses Nathan “showmance” claims

During the reunion episode, Nathan told the boys about Lacey's apparent interest in staying together in order to get "magazine deals".

"After Lace broke up with me, she sent me a text message saying the relationship that she wanted would be a pretend one so she can get more opportunity from it and make more money," he then told the camera. "And I didn't wanna do it."

After finding out what he'd said, Lacey and Nathan went for a chat and the whole thing exploded.

"As soon as you finished the experiment, you turned into a completely different person," Nathan said during the episode. In response, Lacey added: "I did everything in my power to embrace you, Nath [...] This is not the Nathan that I went out with."

Nathan attempted to pull up text message receipts of Lacey suggesting they should "fake it" but an emotional Lacey wouldn't let Nathan speak. Nathan then broke down in tears, opening up about how hard it was for him.

However, Lacey then pulled out a written letter and read it out loud. Nathan then questioned Lacey, asking: "Then why do you keep asking me after to be in a showmance?" Lacey suggested that it was maybe a "miscommunication".

Lacey then left the room before Nathan was able to respond.

Lacey and Nathan have accused each other of wanting to pursue a "showmance" after MAFS break up
Lacey and Nathan have accused each other of wanting to pursue a "showmance" after MAFS break up. Picture: E4

Now, the claims have continued to spill over on to social media with Lacey claiming that certain conversations were cut out of the episode.

Shortly after the episode aired, Lacey and her sister Paige went on TikTok Live to discuss what happened between the two. According to her, Nathan was also interesting in pursuing a "showmance".

"Nathan said to me, 'Let's do deals together, I wanna do my modelling, I wanna be a in a boyband', but they cut all of that out," Lacey said on the live, before confirming that she did, in fact, also suggest 'faking' their relationship. "When we was in a good place, we both spoke about it. I didn't think Nathan would be calculated enough to use his phone."

"Nathan said it, Nathan agreed to it all, he wanted to do all that," she added.

Lacey also explained one of the reasons why she and Nathan split was because he didn't wish her luck before a charity run. Lacey claims this was also cut out of the episode, and her sister Paige brought up the subject on TikTok live, too.

MAFS UK's Lacey claims the show cut conversations out of the episode
MAFS UK's Lacey claims the show cut conversations out of the episode. Picture: via Instagram

For his part, Nathan has not responded to any of the claims. Instead, he took to his Instagram Story to thank his family, friends and fans for the kind messages.

"I came on the show to meet my person, and to find true love, and I came away with the most amazing friends and I cherish the time I was a hubby," he wrote. "I'm grateful to have found love and for lessons that I learnt."

Support has flooded in for both Lacey and Nathan from viewers and cast mates, but there's also been some backlash too as people have been sharing their opinions online.

On Instagram, Lacey has urged viewers to be "be kind" and "be mindful". In Nathan's caption, he asked people to "remember to support each other and maintain a positive atmosphere afterward."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

