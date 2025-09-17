Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

17 September 2025, 12:16

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast
Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Former Married At First Sight star JJ Slater sends strong words of caution to the new brides and grooms of the show.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 is all set for a return to our TV screens but as the brides and grooms from the series get ready to watch their relationships unfold to the public, a former star has some strong words of advice.

JJ Slater, who married Bianca Petronzi in the 2023 series, has stepped forward to give the cast a stern and serious warning about how to behave when appearing on the hit Channel 4 show.

Talking to the Daily Star, his advice was: "I would definitely say to them, if they haven't, then watch a previous season so you know exactly what you're getting yourself into. Because it's taken very, very seriously.

"The experts, the producers, they want it to really feel like a real marriage. It's taken really, really seriously. It's not like other shows where you talk to someone, then you might like someone else."

The MAFS UK experts and producers are said to take the show very seriously
The MAFS UK experts and producers are said to take the show very seriously. Picture: Channel 4

JJ added that while you can obviously talk to another bride or groom on the show it's "very heavily frowned upon" so you should 100% know what "you're getting yourself into".

And his words of warning come from experience as JJ Slater quickly ditched Bianca, the wife he was partnered up with, to form a relationship with Ella Morgan.

The unexpected romance became one of MAFS UK's biggest marriage controversies but despite the drama it caused, Ella and JJ continued their relationship on the TV screen as well as off. Sadly, they soon parted ways.

MAFS UK is back this September 2025 and we've already met the new contestants as well as heard of a major change to this year's hen and stag dos.

MAFS UK 2025 teaser trailer

For the first time, producers of the show have decided to film the parties ahead of their wedding days.

A TV insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

"The hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

MAFS UK 2025 starts on Sunday 21st September.

