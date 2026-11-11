Is MAFS Australia coming back? Channel 4 confirm future of show

11 November 2026, 10:45

MAFS Australia's future on Channel 4 has been revealed
MAFS Australia's future on Channel 4 has been revealed. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK was officially cancelled this week but what does this mean for the future of the Australian version? Here's the latest.

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Channel 4 confirmed they would no longer be making or airing the popular Married At First Sight UK following an investigation into the welfare of contestants as well as a number of serious allegations.

Once this was revealed, many fans were left wondering whether its popular sister show, MAFS Australia, would be cancelled for 2027 too.

Also shown on Channel 4 in the spring time, the broadcaster announced they will not air any formats of MAFS, including the Australia, New Zealand and US version.

A C4 spokesperson told Broadcast: "We have no intention to broadcast future international productions of the format."

MAFS Australia has confirmed their experts for the 2027 series
MAFS Australia has confirmed their experts for the 2027 series. Picture: Channel 9

MAFS Australia is already in full production for the 2027 series and will now need to find a new British home to successfully play here. At present, there is no new information on who that will be.

The new episodes features experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and new addition Marryam Chehelnabi and is separate from the claims made against the UK version.

Early in 2026, a Panorama investigation into the show was aired which revealed serious allegations against contestants as well as the production of the show. This led to the series instantly being pulled from the channel.

Since then, Channel 4 has conducted its own investigations and has concluded that despite all the necessary precautions being followed, they will be putting in even tighter regulations for the future.

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast included Alicia, Bec and David as some of the most popular
The MAFS Australia 2026 cast included Alicia, Bec and David as some of the most popular. Picture: Channel 9

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said: "Welfare across all our programmes is a primary concern, so we welcome the review, its findings and recommendations. Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format."

She went on to express her condolences for the "distress those women have clearly felt" when previously making the show.

MAFS UK 2026 was already in the middle of filming with the newlywed couples in the midst of the experiment when it was cancelled.

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