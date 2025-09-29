How long is MAFS UK 2025 on for? Final Vows and end date details revealed

29 September 2025, 20:30

MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms in their wedding dresses and suits
MAFS UK 2025 has a long run time keeping us entertained all autumn. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK started back on our TV screens in September 2025 but how many weeks is it on for? Here's everything we know so far about the final.

MAFS UK 2025 has brought us a whole new collection of brides and grooms hoping to find their happily ever after with viewers lapping up all the romance, drama and icks along the way.

With the E4 show returning to our TV screens as of September 2025, we get to see all the Married At First Sight couples this year, along with the experts, as they work through their relationship dramas and issues to hopefully stay with their forever partner.

So how long is MAFS UK on for? How many weeks in total is the relationship experiment?

Here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Final Vows and when it all ends.

The MAFS UK cast are hoping to find their lifelong partners on the TV show
The MAFS UK cast are hoping to find their lifelong partners on the TV show. Picture: E4

How long is MAFS UK 2025 on for?

One of the best things about Married At First Sight 2025 is that it has a long run time meaning our evening TV fix is sorted for most of autumn.

At the moment E4 has not confirmed a final date for the popular dating show but generally, it's on for around nine weeks in total. This means we can expect to see the final instalments from this year's couples mid November time.

There is also a MAFS 2025 reunion episode that will likely air the week later. As many fans know, the show is not filmed in real time and the brides and grooms actually completed the experiment earlier this year. We know filming began in February 2025.

When did MAFS UK 2025 start?

This year's series first began back on our TV screens on September 18th. Each week viewers get five new episodes which includes a dinner party and a sit down session with the experts Mel Schilling, Paul Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

How does MAFS UK 2025 end?

At the end of all Married At First Sight UK series, couples who have made it through the entire experiment will do their Final Vow ceremonies.

This will see them spend some time apart before being reunited and having written some final words for one another. This will include whether they choose to stay together or walk away from one another for good.

