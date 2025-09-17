MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

17 September 2025, 14:13

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show
MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK groom Bailey is set to reveal all about his open relationship on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our favourite chaotic dating show, Married at First Sight UK, is returning to our screens this Sunday (21st September). The likes of Bailey, Dean, Sarah, Keye, Davide and many more will be putting their faith in the experts to find them a life partner.

So far we've only see a few snippets of the cast's wedding days, with Dean notably serenading his new wife during his wedding reception and Neelima being literally carried down the aisle.

Naturally, we want to find out as much as we can about the brides and grooms before the show begins. Lucky for us, some sources close to groom Bailey have spilled a bit about his time on the show - which is pre-recorded.

Bailey is on MAFS UK 2025
Bailey is on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Speaking to tabloids, a source close to Bailey and his ex fiancée spilled on his past relationship, which is reportedly set to be centre of discussion on the series.

They said: "Those close to Bailey and his ex-fiancé know that the relationship was not monogamous, and as it was an open relationship, both parties hooked up with other people at different times throughout their partnership. 

"The couple had some rules in the relationship, and Bailey didn’t always follow them, but has taken accountability for his mistakes and openly talks about them on MAFS UK."

They continued: “He and his ex-partner remain friends, and there is a mutual respect between them. They shared some amazing experiences together and continue to support each other.

"All will be revealed on the upcoming series of MAFS UK," they said.

Bailey might just be the first MAFS UK star to have been in an open relationship. We wonder if he'll want to explore an open relationship again, and what his MAFS bride will think of that.

