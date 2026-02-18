MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits the show in emotional statement

MAFS expert Mel leaves the show in emotional statement. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling has quit the show after twelve years with a lengthy social media post.

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling has recently taken to Instagram to officially announce that she is leaving the dating show after an impressive twelve years.

The Australian relationship coach, who has twenty years of experience as a qualified specialist in human behavioural performance, has appeared on both MAFS UK and Australia over the years.

Having bravely battled colon cancer in 2023, Mel has now revealed that she would be stepping away from the dating show to spend more time with her family and focus on her health.

Mel Schilling with her husband and daughter. Picture: Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mel revealed she was quitting the Australian version of the show. She wrote: "After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia.

"This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly. In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable."

She added: "It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life."

Mel also reflected on how a "small social experiment" has now became a "global phenomenon", a journey which she has felt truly privileged to be part of.

In her final message she looked forward to the future and thanked fans for their support, writing: "Stepping away from the Australian series is the right move for my future, though I look forward to continuing my work with Married at First Sight UK. Thank you for being part of this chapter with me."

But don’t worry too much, alongside Mel’s regular appearances on the UK version, it’s likely she will also appear on the epic spin-off show, Second Married at First Sight, having recently posted about it on Instagram.

The spin-off will feature a cast of MAFS alums - half British and half Australian - who've all appeared on the show before but didn't find love.

The experiment begins in the UK, where Brits are matched with Aussies (and vice versa). The couples will then navigate their cultural differences and revisit their first MAFS experiences before heading to Australia to meet the other's friend's and family.

