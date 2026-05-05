Controversial MAFS Australia couple Jacqui and Clint reveal select details from very private wedding

MAFS Australia 2025 contestants Jacqui and Clint have officially got married. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice failed at their marriages on MAFS Australia 2025 but found each other instead.

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Married At first Sight Australia isn't always successful with the couples they pair together but sometimes all it takes is a little partner swapping, and that's exactly what worked for 2025 contestants Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice.

Despite being some of the most controversial people to come out of the show last year, it wasn't long before these two connected and got engaged and now, they've excitedly shared they're officially married.

Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds revealed one romantic picture from their big day in April, keeping many of the details top secret.

Both Jacqui and Clint shared the same photo of them kissing against the beautiful New Zealand backdrop. It was captioned: "Married, 20 April 2026."

Surrounded by pink roses and flowers, Jacqui wore a beautiful white gown with a lace trim veil while Clint wore a traditional black tuxedo and bow tie combination.

Despite not being favourites with their fellow MAFS 2025 cast, some took the time to send their congratulations messages.

Jamie Marinos wrote: "Congrats to you both."

Lauren Funn said: "You are breath taking!!!! Congrats guys."

Olivia Frazer from a previous series also wrote: "OH MY GOD! This is stunning! Congratulations love birds."

It's believed the couple got married in Jackie's hometown in New Zealand at a beautiful venue that overlooked Lake Wakatipu.

MAFS Australia contestants Jacqui and Clint began dating after their marriages failed on the show. Picture: Instagram

Jacqui has teased that more wedding content is coming soon but for now they have kept the details super secretive.

The controversial MAFS couple confirmed they were engaged in April 2025 after Clint got down on one knee during a private viewing party of the MAFS 2025 reunion.

This episode was where Jacqui and Clint confirmed to their fellow cast mates they were now together.

Jacqui was married to Ryan Donnelly in the experiment but things came to a huge blow at Final Vows and these two even ended up in court after the show.

Clint was matched with Lauren Hill after her failed first marriage to Eliot Donovan. They didn't last long in the experiment.

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