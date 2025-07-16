MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address relationship after cheating rumours

16 July 2025, 10:55

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together
MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Billy and Awhina have confirmed they are just "besties" after Bali cheating scandal.

If you didn't think you could keep up with Married at First Sight Australia 2025 while it was airing, good luck trying to keep up with the cast post-show. (They won't rest!)

Billy, who was married to Sierah on the show, and Awhina, who was married to Adrian on the show, sparked a 'will-they-won't-they' romance after filming ended as they appeared to tease that they were dating all over socials.

Everyone thought they had finally confirmed they were dating, after initially denying it, when Awhina shared a selfie with him captioned: "I'll keep this one."

But it turns out that after endless teasing and cutesy social media posts, Billy and Awhina have decided to keep their relationship platonic.

Billy and Awhina pose in front of a mirror
Billy and Awhina pose in front of a mirror. Picture: Instagram

This came after Billy was reportedly filmed kissing a blonde at a night club in Bali.

After the reports came out, Billy took to TikTok to clear his name with text which read, "Being single in Bali", shutting down speculation that he had cheated on Awhina.

In the comments, one person penned: "Billy just saying 'im single' cus man got caught kissing another girl. **eye roll [sic]."

Billy replied: "You commenting **eye roll [laughing emoji]." And later added: "Haters gonna hate."

He then liked another comment that read: "For those saying ' POOR AWINA AND HER SON' when have Billy and Awina ever publicly discussed that they were in a relationship? NEVER so stop being bully down yeah?

"They are friends with a strong connection just probably not ready for the next step in their relationship yet [sic]"

The day before Billy's TikTok, Awhina shared her own stating: "Just two besties and our matching fits I know everyone wants to see a romance between us but we're both so grateful to have such a beautiful friendship from this experience. Plus awilly is the worst couples name hahaha."

A fan commented under Awhina's video: "And just like that my heart broke into a million pieces [heart break]."

And another penned: "She had to break our hearts so we didn't tear him to shreds with the new video of him kissing the blonde!"

Billy and Awhina on Instagram
Billy and Awhina on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

When Awhina first regained access to her social media in May she initially shut down the dating rumours, writing: "I haven't actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn't already friends with.

"So I'm very single, and I'm sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I but we are friends."

If things change between them... we'll be sure to keep you updated on the sitch.

