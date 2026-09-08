MAFS Australia's Rhi finally breaks silence on bitter split from Jeff

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff were the golden couple of the 2025 series. Picture: Rhi/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Rhi and Jeff confirmed their split months ago but remained silent on the reasons why. Now the MAFS bride has come clean about their differences and those cheating rumours.

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Married At First Sight Australia brought together golden couple Rhi and Jeff in 2025 - a bride and groom who had previously dated and were unknowingly matched together again by experts.

Proving to be one of the strongest couples the reality TV show had ever got together, it was a total shock to fans when they both confirmed their split in June 2026.

Rhi and Jeff have remained pretty quiet on the reasons behind their break up, but for the former bride, it was time to speak up over what happened.

Chatting on the Life Uncut podcast, she admitted their future together wasn't looking as bright as she thought it was.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff were matched on the reality TV show unknowingly after previously dating. Picture: Channel 9

Rhi confessed: "I was really unhappy. I wanted to be a mum, I wanted my life to progress. And I found myself having the same conversations on repeat about the future."

The MAFS Australia explained how Jeff no longer wanted to have chats about their life together and she ended up not recognising him or herself.

"I was getting told the things that I wanted to hear, of course," Rhi continued. "But nothing was actually happening to move forward in our relationship and make me feel like he wanted to be there. Sometimes loving someone is just not enough to stay."

Following the announcement of their split, there have been plenty of online rumours about what really happened, with some suggesting there may have been cheating involved.

Addressing those rumours as honestly as she could, Rhi explained: "I guess I’m probably not ready to talk about them, if I ever will talk about it online. But there were rumours.

"Not that I ever found out concrete that they were true. But I was always faithful in our relationship and it was really hard to get past those rumours. There are current rumours about me being the one that cheated on him, and that is just the biggest lie."

Rhi and Jeff left the MAFS experiment as one of the strongest couples. Picture: Channel 9

To end the chat, Rhi admitted that sadly, her and Jeff are no longer amicable, but that she chooses to focus on the many happy times in their relationship.

Jeff has indirectly addressed their split on social media as he talks about recovery after going through one of the hardest years of his life.

He wrote: "I thought this year was going to be one of the best years of my life. Instead it's probably been one of the hardest. When things are going good, enjoy it. Life can change pretty quickly."

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