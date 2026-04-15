Married At First Sight Australia's Scott reveals surprising relationship status
15 April 2026, 14:12
MAFS Australia 2026 saw Scott McCristal walk away from fiery wife Gia Fleur but has he got a new girlfriend now? Here's his unexpected new romance status.
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Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur were one of Married At First Sight Australia's most dynamic couples of 2026.
However, despite claiming to be one of this year's strongest pairings, we now know they both parted ways in yet another explosive dinner party of the series.
Now, around four months after filming MAFS wrapped, Scott has surprised his viewers with a positive relationship update.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old business owner has revealed he has something fresh going on.
- Read more: MAFS Australia's Bec apologises to Rachel for "vulgar" comment at the Couples Retreat
- Read more: MAFS Australia’s Steven "mortified" as unseen footage reveals he fuelled Bec’s explicit joke
Scott said: "There is someone in the picture, but I can’t really confirm anything because it’s early days."
As Married At first Sight has officially finished airing on TV in Australia, the cast are revealing plenty of truths and for Scott, that means reflecting on his time in the experiment.
His relationship with Gia certainly didn't have a smooth ending as he broke up with his wife at a dinner party, slamming his wedding ring on the table and swiftly exiting. The moment came after he admitted he couldn't be honest with her over fears of an argument.
Scott was also left fuming over her behaviour during the 'Grass is Greener' challenge where the contestants got to meet their back up match. It was here she declared she wanted to be a "trophy wife" and couldn't be with a man who didn't "pay for everything".
Since leaving MAFS, Scott has said on Instagram: "From pain… to strength… to happiness.
"This journey tested me in ways I never expected. It broke parts of me, but it also built parts of me I never knew existed.
"Right now I’m in a place of peace. Not perfect, but real. And that means everything."
Scott added "this is just the beginning" and he continues to "show people a great example of how to be a good human being".
Gia has also "hard launched" her new romance on social media recently after she admitted months ago she was dating fellow Australian reality TV star Alan Wallace.
Breaking show rules, where you can't reveal any new romances until the show is over, the fiery bride couldn't resist talking about her new man.
Gia wrote: "3 months in secret, and forever in public to go."
Read more about MAFS here:
- MAFS Australia's Tyson left furious over unseen footage of fellow cast mates insulting him
- MAFS Australia's Alissa reveals shock new relationship with reality TV star
- MAFS Australia's Brook breaks silence on why she isn't at the reunion
- MAFS Australia’s Bec says she’s now ‘unemployable’ and 'struggling to pay rent'