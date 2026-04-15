Married At First Sight Australia's Scott reveals surprising relationship status

Married At first Sight Australia's Scott has opened up about life after the experiment. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

MAFS Australia 2026 saw Scott McCristal walk away from fiery wife Gia Fleur but has he got a new girlfriend now? Here's his unexpected new romance status.

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Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur were one of Married At First Sight Australia's most dynamic couples of 2026.

However, despite claiming to be one of this year's strongest pairings, we now know they both parted ways in yet another explosive dinner party of the series.

Now, around four months after filming MAFS wrapped, Scott has surprised his viewers with a positive relationship update.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old business owner has revealed he has something fresh going on.

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia were one of 2026's strongest couples. Picture: Channel 9

Scott said: "There is someone in the picture, but I can’t really confirm anything because it’s early days."

As Married At first Sight has officially finished airing on TV in Australia, the cast are revealing plenty of truths and for Scott, that means reflecting on his time in the experiment.

His relationship with Gia certainly didn't have a smooth ending as he broke up with his wife at a dinner party, slamming his wedding ring on the table and swiftly exiting. The moment came after he admitted he couldn't be honest with her over fears of an argument.

Scott was also left fuming over her behaviour during the 'Grass is Greener' challenge where the contestants got to meet their back up match. It was here she declared she wanted to be a "trophy wife" and couldn't be with a man who didn't "pay for everything".

Since leaving MAFS, Scott has said on Instagram: "From pain… to strength… to happiness.

"This journey tested me in ways I never expected. It broke parts of me, but it also built parts of me I never knew existed.

"Right now I’m in a place of peace. Not perfect, but real. And that means everything."

Scott added "this is just the beginning" and he continues to "show people a great example of how to be a good human being".

Gia has also "hard launched" her new romance on social media recently after she admitted months ago she was dating fellow Australian reality TV star Alan Wallace.

Breaking show rules, where you can't reveal any new romances until the show is over, the fiery bride couldn't resist talking about her new man.

Gia wrote: "3 months in secret, and forever in public to go."

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