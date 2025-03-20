What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Her reaction revealed

20 March 2025, 13:13

MAFS Australia's Jacqui storms out of dinner party after Ryan comment revelation
MAFS Australia's Jacqui storms out of dinner party after Ryan comment revelation. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's cast and fans were left gobsmacked after Ryan's comment. Here's how Jacqui reacted when she heard what he'd said.

Married at First Sight Australia has us gripped to our seats as couples like Rhi and Jeff, Dave and Jamie, Jacqui and Ryan, and more face many obstacles in their quest to find long-lasting love.

Since this series of the show began airing in Australia, at the start of January, it's been an open secret that Jacqui and Ryan's marriage falls flat on its face as Jacqui has made multiple serious claims against the groom and confirmed her new relationship with another groom (Clint).

But while the show airs slightly delayed in the UK we are following along with the onscreen drama that leads to their demise and in a recent episode Ryan faced major backlash after joking with the other grooms about his and Jacqui's bedroom antics.

Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia
Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What did Ryan from MAFS Australia say about Jacqui?

During the grooms' intimacy workshop with expert Alessandra, Ryan made a comment about Jacqui's "crazy eyes" which shocked the other grooms as this was an insult that Jake - who left the show - had previously made about her.

But that wasn't the worst of it as he left the other grooms speechless by saying: "But, I gotta say, she gives awesome h——… like, absolutely hot."

The following episode then sees Dave call out Ryan's comments in front of the entire dinner party as he insisted it made him feel "uncomfortable". Dave told Ryan: "Obviously you're dumb if you don't understand you don't speak about women like that."

With viewers of the show furious at Ryan's "degrading" comments there was high anticipation to see what Jacqui's reaction would be.

However, regarding Ryan's "crazy eyes" comment she brushed it off, laughing as she said: "Yeah, I do have crazy eyes I agree. I brought my crazy eyes tonight... I think it's a compliment."

But later, when Jamie and Dave brought up the oral sex comment things started getting more intense as Jacqui was clearly uncomfortable with that line of conversation.

Ryan started trying to claim he and Jacqui had "an understanding" that the other couples didn't but speaking to the cameras Jacqui said: "I’m feeling pretty humiliated and embarrassed.

"I really don’t think my sex life is relevant to this experiment This is not a topic of discussion for the entire table."

She turned to Ryan at the table and said: "You shouldn't be talking badly about me behind my back. Like, I do agree with that."

While Jacqui had been defending Ryan up until this point it all changed when Jamie suggested as a couple they needed to be more careful with the comments made about each other, adding: "That comment would trigger me."

This led Jacqui to reveal she was "triggered" by the photo ranking challenge that happened days before where Ryan had ranked her third best looking out of all of the brides.

She expressed that this wasn't "loyalty" and that loyalty comes over honesty to her even going on to ask Ryan where he'd rank his younger sister in that scenario.

But Ryan and Jacqui's dinner party soon came to an end when she exclaimed: "We aren't compatible at all. This is not what I asked for in a partner, I asked for someone intelligent, loyal. I can't change that."

Then when Jamie pulled Jacqui up on that not being a nice thing to say on front of Ryan she stormed out.

Netflix's Adolescence's finale includes devastating hidden detail

Netflix's Adolescence includes devastating hidden detail in final song

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's the ending explained.

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's what happens at the end

MAFS Australia's Tim accused of using a fake name on the show

Why MAFS Australia's Tim used fake name on the show

Millie Bobby Brown has said she'd love to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown ‘so excited’ for Britney Spears biopic she’s rumoured to star in

MAFS Australia’s Tim has faced further backlash from the parents of his former students.

MAFS Australia's Tim faces further backlash as his former students' parents speak out

