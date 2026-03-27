MAFS Australia unseen footage 'proves' what really happened between Danny and Gia

MAFS Australia Gia accused Danny of saying she was his type. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything we know about the allegation that caused hell to break loose during the second Dinner Party.

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The second Dinner Party on Married at First Sight Australia this year was certainly one for the history books...

With Brook Crompton and Gia Fleur targeting both Stella Mick and Alissa Fay, and then dropping a huge claim against Bec Zachariah's husband Danny Hewitt, viewers didn't know where to look.

When Danny finally interrupted Brook's tirade against Stella and Alissa, Brook shut him down by claiming she had some damning information about "Temu Conor McGregor".

But, it turns out it was Gia's information to tell as they shared that Danny had allegedly told Gia that she was his "type" on a night out - something that definitely didn't go down well with her arch nemesis Bec, who slammed the table and screamed: "Oi! No! You are not coming for my husband."

Danny denied the claim but Gia stood firm and Brook insisted she'd over heard it - so what actually happened?

Brook and GIia let loose during the second Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

The alleged conversation happened during an off-camera night out at trendy influencer hotspot Bondi Icebergs. Speaking to TV WEEK, Gia claimed: "Brook and I were sitting at a table with Danny on a night out. Everyone had gone to the bathroom and Danny, Brook and I were left.

"He was quite drunk and [I] said, ‘Are you happy with your match? Is she your type? Would you go for someone like her in the real world?’ And he said, ‘No, I’d go for someone like you.’"

Insisting that Brook can back her up, she said: "Brook and I were like, ‘Oh my god – do we tell Bec?' I kind of already got the vibe he liked me because at the first Dinner Party he was giving me looks, so I thought he probably would think I’m his type."

On why she didn't say anything sooner, she said: "I had just quote-unquote made up with Bec, so it wasn’t something I wanted to bring up.

"If they’re going good, I thought this is genuinely stupid to bring up. And he could have just been drunk – not that that’s an excuse – but the night of the Dinner Party Danny was stirring me and Brook, so Brook said, ‘I’m going to say it.’ I said not to, but she did and that’s when it absolutely kicked off."

Meanwhile, Danny told TV WEEK, it was a "ridiculous claim". He said: "It’s mind-boggling watching that back. No one else in the whole experiment has ever said that they saw me looking Gia up and down. That’s just a ridiculous claim.”

He recalled the off-camera night out, saying: "There were so many people there – cast members – I was never alone with Gia that whole night.

"Even Scott, her own husband, if you asked him right now, ‘Did you see Danny talking to Gia one-on-one that night?’ The answer would be no. No one saw it, no one heard this be said, because it wasn’t said."

So, unfortunately we aren't really any more in the know than we were after watching that episode. However, Danny's audition tape was shown on After the Dinner Party, and it might clear some things up.

Brook was quick to back Gia's claim. Picture: Nine

In the unseen part of Danny’s audition tapes expert John Aiken asked Danny: "Your ideal partner would be… what? What sort of look? What sort of personality traits would you be drawn to, then?"

Danny replied: "I sort of do like more of a natural girl. I know it’ll surprise you, because I’m covered in tattoos, but I actually like cleanskin girls." In Australia, "clearskin" refers to having no tattoos.

John also asked Danny: "Any final physical icks at all"

"Too much make-up," Danny replied, "or if they’ve had their lips blown up massive."

Gia, who is covered in tattoos, has also spoken out about undergoing cosmetic surgery, so she's seemingly not Danny's type at all.

Danny's unseen audition tape footage. Picture: Stan [Nine]

After this was shared, Danny even bet $100,000 on a lie detector test that he never said it.

Appearing on Star 104.5’s Gina & Matty, he said: "Obviously it’s not [true]. You’ve got to just watch my audition tape. When I talk about my type, I describe the complete opposite of Gia. It’s crazy how big it’s become, but yeah, it was never said."

He went on: "No one heard it. No one even [saw] me speak to her [Gia] one-on-one. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: I’m happy to put 100 grand on the line and do a lie detector test. If that’s not proof, then I don’t know what is. I guarantee Gia wouldn’t do the same thing."

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