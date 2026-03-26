MAFS Australia's Stella in tears over unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's shared unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia have revealed unseen footage of Brook Crompton and Gia Fleur during the second Dinner Party.

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Didn't think the second Married at First Sight Australia 2026 Dinner Party could get any worse? Well, it did and now we know why Brook Crompton was allegedly doing all she could to make sure the footage never saw the light of day.

For those who didn't see it, MAFS Australia episode 12 saw Brook and Gia Fleur teamed up to attack Alissa Fay and Stella Mick. They called them dogs, ratchet, dumb and much more - all as the rest of the cast watched on in astonishment.

After the episode aired, Brook was quick to share an apology to her Instagram stories admitting it had been a "hard watch". However, it turns out it could have been a much tougher watch as some of the deleted scenes have been shared on the brand-new Stan show After The Dinner Party.

Read more: MAFS Australia bride alleges shocking real reason Steve Powell is on the show

MAFS Australia's Gia and Brook in unseen footage. Picture: Nine

Alissa and Stella, who were Brook and Gia's Dinner Party victims, were sat down and shown unseen footage of them on the show.

In the unseen footage, it's shown that the girls plotted their attack, as Brook is seen asking Gia: "Shall I start now? Should I kick up the Stella thing now? Should I start now, are you going to back me too?"

Gia replies: "Yeah I'm ready... f--- yes 'cause I'm ready... do you know who we are?"

Then in a private interview with production, away from the dinner table, Brook says: "I know for a fact that everyone will watch this show and see that Alissa is a fake f------ b----, with those ratchet hair extensions."

Gia then weighs in saying: "If Alissa wants to get off her high horse for one second, they are not the ones in charge of this whole thing, sitting up posing and talking so perfectly all the time, 'cause we're at a pageant."

"I was actually a beauty queen, her and I [Brook] are the realest people here. I am so sorry that they don't know what it's like to have real friends in the world so they're trying to rally together people to be like, 'they're mean girls'. F--- off we're not in high school."

MAFS Stella in tears on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Stan

"We're real b------, we're standing on business, we're saying what the f--- we think and we're calling out bull----," Gia continues.

Before flipping off the cameras, Brook adds: "We're b------, we're mean girls? I think we're real b------ and you're not a part of us."

Brook also shared that she has a nickname for all the other brides (aside from Rachel gilmore ) 'NBLs', which means 'Natural Born Losers'. Watching all that back on After The Dinner Party, Alissa was left dumbfounded, asking: ""Is this happening? It's so immature."

Meanwhile Stella became tearful as she recalled the event. She went on to share that Brook messaged her weeks after the Dinner Party and blamed her behaviour on the producers, saying they would "push that I should go for you and Stella that night, and keep stirring s--- up."

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