MAFS Australia unseen footage confirms Brook was in contact with ex while married to Chris

MAFS Australia Brook and Chris [left]. Brook and Harry [right]. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Chris has reacted to unseen footage that confirms Brook was in contact with ex during the experiment.

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If somehow you made it this far into the UK timeline without spoilers, you must not be chronically online because Married at First Sight Australia bride Brook Crompton has not shied away from talking about her engagement and pregnancy with her ex.

With it being revealed that just two weeks after she and Chris Nield left the experiment Brook holidayed in the Maldives with her ex-boyfriend Harry, questions have been thrown into the air about whether Brook was actually in contact with her ex the whole time.

Now, in unseen footage it seems Brook admitted to Chris that she was in touch with Harry, but the extent to which she was remains up in the air for the jilted groom.

Chris on MAFS After the Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Sat down on the spin-off show After The Dinner Party, Chris was shown footage that viewers hadn't seen from Revelations Week.

In the footage, Brook was given the card 'The last time I had sex before our wedding was...' and she immediately shied away from answering saying that she didn't think she could answer "truthfully". When Chris assured her he didn't mind, she confessed: "Two days before the wedding."

With Chris taken aback by the revelation, she added: "Well, sorry. I didn't know if I was going to do a run down the aisle and not like you. At the end of the day, I was single leading up to it, so, you know, anything goes."

Brook is then shown being asked some follow ups by production. "Yeah, it is someone in my life," she revealed to them. "But it's like it is what it is, my past is my past. I'm here for Chris now," she insisted.

Brook and Chris in unseen footage on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Then the footage sees Brook admit that she was in touch with her ex during the experiment, as she was given another card that read, 'The last time I contact with my ex was...'.

She answered this, explaining: "When he wanted to buy me flowers and I was like, 'You do realise I'm married now?' But he already knew. But I think he just obviously didn't really... I don't know.

"The last time I contacted, I'm like, that's the thing, I'm friends with my ex. Like, I'm not like, I don't hate him, we're friends. So it's like if he text me, I will respond. But it's not like we're freaking la-di-daing."

Chris is then shown telling production that he's not concerned by Brook having been with and in contact with her ex so recently.

"I know Brook pretty well, I'd like to think after two weeks and I know where she's at, we have these chats all the time. If she had feelings for her ex she wouldn't be here giving me the time of day," he said so innocently.

MAFS Brook getting proposed to by ex Harry. Picture: Instagram

While he was on After The Dinner Party, Chris also discussed the possibility of Brook actually spending time with her ex throughout the experiment.

One of the show's hosts said that Brook left the experiment to go home a couple of times during filming that wasn't approved by production. Chris revealed that she did leave on the weekend a few times and claimed it was to sort out her cats.

When asked if he believed that she was visiting Harry on those trips home, he said: "If you asked me yesterday, I'd say, no, I didn't. Now ask me today, I'd change my opinion, yeah."

Brook has insisted she was not in touch with Harry until after the experiment. She announced that she and Harry were engaged and expecting their first child together via Woman's Day.

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