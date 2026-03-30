MAFS Australia unseen footage confirms Brook was in contact with ex while married to Chris

30 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia Brook and Chris [left]. Brook and Harry [right].
MAFS Australia Brook and Chris [left]. Brook and Harry [right]. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Chris has reacted to unseen footage that confirms Brook was in contact with ex during the experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If somehow you made it this far into the UK timeline without spoilers, you must not be chronically online because Married at First Sight Australia bride Brook Crompton has not shied away from talking about her engagement and pregnancy with her ex.

With it being revealed that just two weeks after she and Chris Nield left the experiment Brook holidayed in the Maldives with her ex-boyfriend Harry, questions have been thrown into the air about whether Brook was actually in contact with her ex the whole time.

Now, in unseen footage it seems Brook admitted to Chris that she was in touch with Harry, but the extent to which she was remains up in the air for the jilted groom.

Chris on MAFS After the Dinner Party
Chris on MAFS After the Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Sat down on the spin-off show After The Dinner Party, Chris was shown footage that viewers hadn't seen from Revelations Week.

In the footage, Brook was given the card 'The last time I had sex before our wedding was...' and she immediately shied away from answering saying that she didn't think she could answer "truthfully". When Chris assured her he didn't mind, she confessed: "Two days before the wedding."

With Chris taken aback by the revelation, she added: "Well, sorry. I didn't know if I was going to do a run down the aisle and not like you. At the end of the day, I was single leading up to it, so, you know, anything goes."

Brook is then shown being asked some follow ups by production. "Yeah, it is someone in my life," she revealed to them. "But it's like it is what it is, my past is my past. I'm here for Chris now," she insisted.

Brook and Chris in unseen footage on After The Dinner Party
Brook and Chris in unseen footage on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Then the footage sees Brook admit that she was in touch with her ex during the experiment, as she was given another card that read, 'The last time I contact with my ex was...'.

She answered this, explaining: "When he wanted to buy me flowers and I was like, 'You do realise I'm married now?' But he already knew. But I think he just obviously didn't really... I don't know.

"The last time I contacted, I'm like, that's the thing, I'm friends with my ex. Like, I'm not like, I don't hate him, we're friends. So it's like if he text me, I will respond. But it's not like we're freaking la-di-daing."

Chris is then shown telling production that he's not concerned by Brook having been with and in contact with her ex so recently.

"I know Brook pretty well, I'd like to think after two weeks and I know where she's at, we have these chats all the time. If she had feelings for her ex she wouldn't be here giving me the time of day," he said so innocently.

MAFS Brook getting proposed to by ex Harry
MAFS Brook getting proposed to by ex Harry. Picture: Instagram

While he was on After The Dinner Party, Chris also discussed the possibility of Brook actually spending time with her ex throughout the experiment.

One of the show's hosts said that Brook left the experiment to go home a couple of times during filming that wasn't approved by production. Chris revealed that she did leave on the weekend a few times and claimed it was to sort out her cats.

When asked if he believed that she was visiting Harry on those trips home, he said: "If you asked me yesterday, I'd say, no, I didn't. Now ask me today, I'd change my opinion, yeah."

Brook has insisted she was not in touch with Harry until after the experiment. She announced that she and Harry were engaged and expecting their first child together via Woman's Day.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia’s Chris promo image and pictured at the second commitment ceremony.

MAFS Australia’s Chris claims his and Brook's shock exit was "framed" by producers

MAFS Australia’s Rebecca promo image and with Steve on their wedding day.

MAFS Australia’s Rebecca says Steve 'wasted her time' in furious exit interview

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

Here's the tea on MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses spark dating rumours

MAFS Australia fans discover wild Love Island UK crossover

How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?

Hot On Capital

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Eloise Bridgerton will be the lead for season 6 of the Netflix show

Bridgerton season 6 will be about Eloise's love story

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

MAFS Australia Gia accused Danny of saying she was his type

MAFS Australia unseen footage 'proves' what really happened between Danny and Gia

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating rumours explained

Here's what's going on with Love Island's Samie & Tyrique as Ciaran speaks out

Love Island

Love Island's Samie Elishi responds to Ciaran Davies' account of their split

Love Island's Samie Elishi slams Ciaran Davies' account of their split

Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split

Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally make their debut award show appearance together

Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce in acceptance speech as couple finally make award show debut
RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

MAFS Australia's shared unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Stella in tears over unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party
MAFS Australia's Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia and Brook accuse producers of "egging on" their Dinner Party behaviour
RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news
RAYE Click Clack Symphony lyrics meaning explained

The deeper meaning behind RAYE's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics explained

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

Here's who almost played Hannah Montana instead of Miley Cyrus

Here's who almost got cast as Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line up revealed

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start? Air date confirmed

MAFS Australia bride 'exposes' real reason Steve Powell is on the show

MAFS Australia bride alleges shocking real reason Steve Powell is on the show

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra and Steve pictured during a workshop.

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra reacts after Steve accuses her of wearing an earpiece

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

More TV & Entertainment News

Francesca Bridgerton's infertility storyline will remain part of season 5

Bridgerton boss confirms major Francesca storyline will not be cut from season 5

MAFS Australia Luke sparks dating rumours with 2025 bride Jamie

MAFS Australia's Luke moves on with 2025 bride after failed Mel marriage

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

Steven's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing in 2013.

MAFS Australia’s Steven looks completely unrecognisable in resurfaced old photos

MAFS expert Alessandra has written sweet words about the passing of colleague Mel Schilling

MAFS Australia's Alessandra Rampolla admits her "heart is shattered" following Mel Schilling passing

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

MAFS expert John Aiken has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Mel Schilling

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken breaks silence on 'devastating' Mel Schilling passing

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Mel Schilling's social media pages are flooded with heartfelt messages

Mel Schilling's friends and family pay emotional tributes to 'inspirational' MAFS expert

MAFS expert Mel Schilling has sadly passed away aged 54

MAFS expert Mel Schilling has died age 54

MAFS Australia's Elliot on his wedding day and a screenshot of Eliot's TikTok.

MAFS Australia star says Luke forgetting wedding rings was actually staged