MAFS Australia's Gia "sick" over savage unseen footage of Bec at the final Dinner Party

7 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party
MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party. Picture: Nine / Stan

By Abbie Reynolds

Unseen footage shows Married at First Sight Australia's Bec revealing the savage real reason she supported Gia at the final Dinner Party.

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Married at First Sight Australia's Bec and Gia had a love-hate relationship all throughout the show, but it looked like they'd become enemies-to-lovers at the final Dinner Party as Bec coached Gia through one of her toughest moments.

By the last Dinner Party, Gia's relationship with Scott wasn't just on the rocks, it was beyond the rocks. But in an attempt to salvage what they had, Bec planned for Gia to share a speech written for Scott.

Bec was very literally orchestrating Gia at the dinner table, telling her when to speak and making hand gestures to suggest when she should calm down. It seemed as if Bec was being the ultimate supportive friend, helping Gia fight for her man... but it turns out that wasn't the case at all.

The unseen footage of Bec had Gia in tears
The unseen footage of Bec had Gia in tears. Picture: Stan

After the experiment, Gia appeared on After The Dinner Party and was shown unseen footage of Bec immediately after that final Dinner Party.

While Bec had shared she had this "plan" for Gia to "fight" for Scott, she actually privately revealed that it was all a ploy to cause another argument between Gia and Scott.

In the footage, Bec is stood with co-star Stella when she says: "Everyone's like, 'Why are you friends with her? What are you doing?'. My husband was like, 'What's going on, she's not your friend?'.

"I don't want to sit at a dinner party and have issues with people. I want to see Gia and Scott have it out with each other."

She affirmed: "The only person who was going to get her there was the only friend she had - me."

At her confession, Stella's jaw-dropped, but Bec wasn't done there. She added: "You f----- me over, now you look like a d---, so see ya. Her and her husband."

She even joked that she was keeping the letters that Scott and Gia wrote to 'frame and sell' them.

Gia said she felt "sick" after watching the unseen footage of Bec
Gia said she felt "sick" after watching the unseen footage of Bec. Picture: Stan

After being played the footage, Gia instantly burst into tears, saying she felt "sick". "Wow, I feel like an idiot. I genuinely thought she was my friend at that point. That sucks," she said.

Through tears, Gia went on: "Outside of the show, I continued to try and be her friend. She was at my birthday... that's f-----."

She explained how Bec had fully convinced her to write that letter to Scott, saying that it would get through to him. Gia also reflected on how Scott warned her about Bec throughout the experiment.

She said: "Oh my God, he knew this all along. Again, because I wasn't focused on my relationship and Scott, I wasn't able to take that on board. I was focused on all the other girls and the drama."

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