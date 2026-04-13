MAFS Australia's Tyson left furious over unseen footage of fellow cast mates insulting him

MAFS Australia's Tyson left furious over unseen footage of fellow cast mates insulting him. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia has revealed unseen footage of the cast insulting Tyson Gordon after the third Dinner Party.

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Controversial groom Tyson Gordon was left blindsided after watching unseen footage of his fellow cast mates insulting his character on Married At First Sight Australia - and they didn’t hold back on their opinions.

From his love of Donald Trump to his hate of 'wokeism', Tyson outspoken views has rubbed the MAFS audience the wrong way and caused major backlash.

But it seems that Tyson was truly oblivious to what his fellow cast mates really thought of him, as on the brand-new Stan show After The Dinner Party, he watched unseen footage of them sharing their true feelings about him.

Things got tense on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

In the unseen footage, Bec Zacharia is seen saying: "Tyson and the teenie peenie, that's what he's gonna be called from now on."

Bride Gia Fleur didn't hold back either, saying: "If Tyson backs his comments about being a right-wing, homophobic, anti-woke male, he's got a lot f------ coming for him." Meanwhile, Rachel Gilmore simply said, “Tyson in the bin. I'm done."

Even his fellow MAFS grooms had something to say, Grayson Mclvor said: "[Tyson's] whole demeanour p----- me off. That's not how a man should act or treat a woman."

Joel Moses added: "Burning bridges already, bro, like maybe you want to keep that s--- inside."

To make matters much worse, Tyson watched this footage while sitting next to Bec. When Bec was asked what she meant by her comment, she replied: "You got small d--- energy, brother."

When Tyson questioned what he did or said that gave off that energy, Bec said it was because he walked around wanting a "servant", referring to his wish to have a 'submissive' partner.

In response, Tyson shared it was a “bizarre thing to say”, describing it as “completely inappropriate”.

Tyson and Laura had a tense exchange. Picture: Nine

On After The Dinner Party, Tyson also got into a heat exchange with host Laura Byrne when he was questioned about wanting a 'submissive' wife.

She told him: "Submissive means as the dictionary definition 'compliant and obedient' that's what it means."

When asked if this is what he wanted, he replied: "Um I think to an extent, I would like to be a leader of the house yeah."

Laura continued to explain the definition of 'submissive' and said what he really wanted "was a dog", he joked: "Well there you go, maybe that's what I want."

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