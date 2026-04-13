MAFS Australia's Tyson left furious over unseen footage of fellow cast mates insulting him

13 April 2026, 19:31

MAFS Australia's Tyson and at podcast.
MAFS Australia's Tyson left furious over unseen footage of fellow cast mates insulting him. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia has revealed unseen footage of the cast insulting Tyson Gordon after the third Dinner Party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Controversial groom Tyson Gordon was left blindsided after watching unseen footage of his fellow cast mates insulting his character on Married At First Sight Australia - and they didn’t hold back on their opinions.

From his love of Donald Trump to his hate of 'wokeism', Tyson outspoken views has rubbed the MAFS audience the wrong way and caused major backlash.

But it seems that Tyson was truly oblivious to what his fellow cast mates really thought of him, as on the brand-new Stan show After The Dinner Party, he watched unseen footage of them sharing their true feelings about him.

Tyson and Bec pictured on the After The Dinner Party.
Things got tense on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

In the unseen footage, Bec Zacharia is seen saying: "Tyson and the teenie peenie, that's what he's gonna be called from now on."

Bride Gia Fleur didn't hold back either, saying: "If Tyson backs his comments about being a right-wing, homophobic, anti-woke male, he's got a lot f------ coming for him." Meanwhile, Rachel Gilmore simply said, “Tyson in the bin. I'm done."

Even his fellow MAFS grooms had something to say, Grayson Mclvor said: "[Tyson's] whole demeanour p----- me off. That's not how a man should act or treat a woman."

Joel Moses added: "Burning bridges already, bro, like maybe you want to keep that s--- inside."

To make matters much worse, Tyson watched this footage while sitting next to Bec. When Bec was asked what she meant by her comment, she replied: "You got small d--- energy, brother."

When Tyson questioned what he did or said that gave off that energy, Bec said it was because he walked around wanting a "servant", referring to his wish to have a 'submissive' partner.

In response, Tyson shared it was a “bizarre thing to say”, describing it as “completely inappropriate”.

Tyson and Laura pictured talking.
Tyson and Laura had a tense exchange. Picture: Nine

On After The Dinner Party, Tyson also got into a heat exchange with host Laura Byrne when he was questioned about wanting a 'submissive' wife.

She told him: "Submissive means as the dictionary definition 'compliant and obedient' that's what it means."

When asked if this is what he wanted, he replied: "Um I think to an extent, I would like to be a leader of the house yeah."

Laura continued to explain the definition of 'submissive' and said what he really wanted "was a dog", he joked: "Well there you go, maybe that's what I want."

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Juliette and Joel pictured at the fourth Dinner Party.

MAFS Australia Juliette planned to "villainise" Joel at fourth Dinner Party in unseen footage
Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

MAFS Australia's Brook reveals why she isn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia's Brook breaks silence on why she isn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia's Alissa and David wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Alissa reveals shock new relationship with reality TV star

MAFS Australia Rebecca, Bec and expert John looking shocked.

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion? Release date and time confirmed

MAFS Australia's Bec on a podcast and at third dinner party.

MAFS Australia’s Bec says she’s now ‘unemployable’ and 'struggling to pay rent'

Hot On Capital

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 horrifies viewers with “vile” Faye dog scene

Euphoria season 3 had a completely different storyline for Fez before Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria boss reveals Fez's original season 3 storyline before Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene in new teaser

Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene in new teaser

I'm A Celeb South Africa cast and Sintta in a trial.

When was I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 pre-recorded?

Barbie Ferreira left Euphoria because she didn't want to be the "fat girl best friend"

Barbie Ferreira explains why she quit Euphoria ahead of season 3

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return for Bridgerton season 4 yet

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return to the show

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 release time confirmed

Here's exactly what time Euphoria season 3 comes out

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Sinitta and Simon Cowell

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta reveals heartbreaking reason why she and Simon Cowell split

Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who brought restricted view tickets to his tour

Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who bought restricted view tickets to his tour

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella time and how to watch online

What time is Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins has responded to Sinitta calling her a "joke"

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins hits back at Sinitta calling her a "joke"

Sinitta and Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta confirms Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing with shocking statement
Bec said: "I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive."

MAFS Australia's Bec blames dinner party behaviour on new health diagnosis

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' knee injury revealed amid Sinitta row

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' mystery injury revealed amid Sinitta row

MAFS Australia's Joel at a dinner party and with his teddy bear.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares heartfelt story behind his teddy bear after dinner party debate

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam, and Chris looking serious.

MAFS Australia's Chris defends decision to join show with two kids on the way

Married at First Sight Australia's Tyson Gordon addresses backlash for saying he wanted a "submissive" wife.

MAFS Australia's Tyson blames producers for 'submissive' wife comments

XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3

XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"

MAFS Australia's Julia promo image and with girlfriend Sasha.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl just hard launched her girlfriend

How much are the cast of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa being paid?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa salaries cause pay row among cast

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Tyson on MAFS Australia and screenshot of audition tape.

MAFS Australia's Tyson claims he's had "support" from gay community after controversial comments

MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette wedding day and a screenshot of Joel's TikTok.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares shocking unaired moments of honeymoon with Juliette

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

MAFS Australia's promo image and at his reception.

MAFS Australia’s Chris shares update on surrogacy journey after show